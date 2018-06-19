Frosty start serves Gympie's coldest day of the year

A frosty start greeted Gympie to the working week as seen at Albert Park at dawn on Monday morning.

A frosty start greeted Gympie to the working week as seen at Albert Park at dawn on Monday morning. Frances Klein

FROST was the best indicator of the bite in the air yesterday morning when the temperature dropped to 1.9C in Gympie, making it the coldest morning of the year so far.

And the start to Tuesday was not much warmer with a pre-dawn temperature of 2.9C recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology following predictions of 2C.

The shock temperature drop is more than 5C below Gympie's average minimum for this time of year of 8C and is the second time it's plummeted this year, following the start of the month on June 2 when it dipped to 2.4C.

A high pressure system in the Bight coupled with a low pressure system in the Tasman Sea is directing cold air from the Southern Ocean into Queensland is to blame, BoM forecaster Jess Gardner said.

ECMWF model showing cold air travelling across the Southern Ocean towards Australia. Weatherzone

Minimums are predicted to lift to 4C tomorrow and 6C on Thursday, but the wintry chill will still be keenly felt, Ms Gardner said.

"The next couple of days you might start to see slightly warmer temperatures from Thursday and Friday, but you might not be able to feel the effects until after the weekend,” she said.

As frost can occur anywhere from below 4C, there is still a chance of frost tomorrow morning, Ms Gardner said.

FORECAST: Cold mornings will get warmer in Gympie as the week progresses according to Weatherzone predictions. Weatherzone

A clear and sunny top of 19C is expected today, with increasing maximums on the cards for the rest of the week of between 21C and 23C.

