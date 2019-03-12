Genia to captain, Cooper a must for Wallabies

Quade Cooper and Will Genia have again unite to create an impressive attack unit.

THE Rugby World Cup is coming up on the Wallabies like a runaway semi-trailer in the rear-vision mirror.

Coach Michael Cheika is running out of time to get his spluttering machine in gear or risk being crushed by the heavyweights New Zealand, England, Ireland and Wales.

Which is why last weekend's round of Super Rugby was so important.

With all four Australian sides playing each other Cheika had a priceless opportunity to price-check pretty much the country's entire playing group as he weighs up who to take to Japan and how best to use their skills.

Now far be it for me to tell Michael Cheika what to do, but from what I saw there are several points that verge on the blinding obvious.

Firstly, the Wallaby halves must be Will Genia and Quade Cooper.

Actually, change that. It should read WillgeniaandQuadecooper.

They shouldn't be seen as two individuals. They are one unit in which the sum total is far greater than the parts.

Will Genia of the Rebels breaks free of a tackle during the round four Super Rugby match between the Rebels and the Brumbies at AAMI Park. Picture: Getty Images

Cooper, after his sabbatical in the ranks of Brisbane club rugby last season, has come back a calmer, more intelligent player but his skills - the flat pass, grubber, spatial awareness - are every bit as a sharp as ever.

Sure, he might get bumped off a tackle now and then but he makes up for that with his attack.

Put him alongside Genia and there's not another five-eighth in the country who comes close. If you don't believe me, look at footage of last year's Wallaby No. 10s, Bernard Foley, Kurtley Beale and Christian Lealiifano, in action at the weekend.

Secondly, Genia must be captain.

The spray he gave the Rebels forwards when they butchered a lineout on the Brumbies tryline late in the first half was exactly the sort of blast the Wallabies needed to get them going half a dozen times last season.

He then took the bit between his teeth and led from the front, inspiring his team to come back from a 3-19 deficit to record a stunning 29-26 win.

Cheika has always been commendably loyal to his captain Michael Hooper but the time has come to accept that Hooper can no longer be guaranteed a starting spot in the Wallaby pack.

David Pocock running water for the Brumbies during the Round 1 Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Chiefs. Picture: AAP

Playing two small backrowers in Hooper and David Pocock worked a treat at the 2015 World Cup when Pocock was arguably the best loose forward in the game, but it has become obvious this season that his remarkable talents are on the wane.

Injuries and a year away from the game have taken their toll. Pocock is still a Test player, no question, but not at number eight, and not for 80 minutes. He and Hooper should share the No. 7 jersey.

What the Wallabies need in the backrow is more size. Have a look at the giants that England fielded against Italy on the weekend if you want a preview of the way the World Cup will be played.

And I'm not talking about their forwards. Their wing Joe Cokanasiga and centres Ben Te'o and Manu Tuilagi weighed in at a combined 338kg.

Where will Cheika find the 2019 version of Scott Fardy, the 1.98m, 112kg No. 6 who made it possible for him to play both Hooper and Pocock?

Unfortunately the Brumbies big, mobile, ball-playing backrower Lachlan McCaffrey didn't play against Melbourne, but he's well worth a look.

As is his teammate Billy Meakes. He might not weigh as much as Cokanasiga's left leg, but his starch in the Rebels' centres has been a huge part of his team's undefeated start to the season.

Bill Meakes of the Rebels scores a try during the Round 3 Super Rugby match between the Melbourne Rebels and the Highlanders. Picture: AAP

Another one who shone was Melbourne lock Matt Philip and the Waratahs' Ned Hanigan showed the benefits of an off-season spent in the gym.

Other than the carpet that they call grass on the SCG rolling up every time anyone so much as assumed a crouch position, as World Cup selection trials go, it was a pretty good weekend.

Okay, so it might not have been enough to have Steve Hansen, Eddie Jones, Joe Schmidt or Warren Gatland looking over their shoulders just yet, but it's a start.