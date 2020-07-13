Menu
Emergency crews attend a nasty crash involving two cars near Normanby Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
News

Front of car crumpled in nasty Normanby Bridge crash

Frances Klein
13th Jul 2020 9:51 AM
A TWO vehicle smash near the Normanby Bridge overpass yesterday afternoon caused traffic chaos and landed three people in hospital.

Firefighters inspect the crumpled car as traffic is diverted.
Emergency crews attend a nasty crash involving two cars near Normanby Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
A man and two women were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following the crash on Hughes Terrace that occurred just before 1pm.

The impact of the crash reportedly pushed a van across the road and left a hatchback crumpled in at the front.

A van was pushed across the road by the impact of yesterday’s crash near Normanby Bridge.
The incident is under investigation.

Traffic either side of the overpass was diverted while emergency crews responded to the crash.

The Normanby Bridge overpass was the scene of a truck crash two years ago that caused a crack in the overpass.

The bridge has since been made a 40 speed zone.

Traffic is diverted after a two car smash on Hughes Terrace.
