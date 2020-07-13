Front of car crumpled in nasty Normanby Bridge crash

Emergency crews attend a nasty crash involving two cars near Normanby Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews attend a nasty crash involving two cars near Normanby Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

A TWO vehicle smash near the Normanby Bridge overpass yesterday afternoon caused traffic chaos and landed three people in hospital.

Firefighters inspect the crumpled car as traffic is diverted.

Emergency crews attend a nasty crash involving two cars near Normanby Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

A man and two women were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following the crash on Hughes Terrace that occurred just before 1pm.

The impact of the crash reportedly pushed a van across the road and left a hatchback crumpled in at the front.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

A van was pushed across the road by the impact of yesterday’s crash near Normanby Bridge.

The incident is under investigation.

Traffic either side of the overpass was diverted while emergency crews responded to the crash.

The Normanby Bridge overpass was the scene of a truck crash two years ago that caused a crack in the overpass.

The bridge has since been made a 40 speed zone.