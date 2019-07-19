FROM THE SPORTS DESK: The best and worst of a cold week

Bec Singh new sports reporter at the Gympie Times.

Bec Singh new sports reporter at the Gympie Times. Renee Albrecht

HAPPY Friday everyone!

As I write this, it is a crazy Thursday in The Gympie Times newsroom and I am trying to get my head around all the awesome local sport that is happening in our great town this weekend.

Troy Jegers and Renee Albrecht from the Gympie Times. Renee Albrecht

Our photographer Troy Jegers and I will be doing our best to get to everything on Saturday but the best laid plans do often go astray.

Firstly, I think we can all agree not to mention Wednesday night at all.

Instead, let's turn our attention to what has been happening in Gympie this week.

Caitlin Urwin,Mikaela Calvert and Lily Van Dorrestein excited for a win at the races in Gympie this weekend. Troy Jegers

Is everyone ready to get glammed up for the Zinc Picnic Race Day?

On Saturday, Gympie race goers will have the chance to win $10k click here to find out how.

Footy finals are just a month away and the Cats cannot afford a loss in the last few weeks.

AfL - Gympie Cats vs Brothers Bulldogs - Chris Langfeldt Leeroy Todd

With a few forwards injured, have a look at the unorthodox method the Cats coaches have started using HERE.

Gympie's own MMA star has stunned her opponent in a 22-second show stopper.

Arlene Blencowe blitzed Amanda Bell with a 22-second KO at Bellator 224 on the weekend. Contributed

Read all about one of the greatest wins of Angerfist's career on the weekend.

It was a perfect NRL debut for our league star Tino Fa'asuamaleaui two weeks ago against the Dragons.

Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui. 2019 NRL Round 16 - St. George Illawarra Dragons v Melbourne Storm, WIN Stadium, 2019-07-04. Digital image by Robb Cox NRL Photos Robb Cox NRL Photos

This Sunday, Fa'asuamaleaui will aim for more when he plays his second NRL game on the Gold Coast.

YOU BEAUTY: Tino named in Storm squad to take on Titans

The Tom Quilty Gold Cup brought more than 300 international and interstate riders to Imbil, plus thousands of spectators - find out who won HERE.

Tom Quilty Gold Cup at Stirling's Crossing Imbil 13/07/19. Crowds begin to gather in anticipation of the winner's arrival. Donna Jones

Did our photographer take your photo? Click here to have a look at the photos of riders and spectators.

It going to be another big weekend in Gympie sport this weekend.

Happy reading to you all and have a great weekend.

Bec Singh is ready for the NRL to kick off . Renee Albrecht

Maybe we will see you at one of the awesome events happening on the weekend. If you spot us, rock up and say hello.

Cheers everyone!