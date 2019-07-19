FROM THE SPORTS DESK: The best and worst of a cold week
HAPPY Friday everyone!
As I write this, it is a crazy Thursday in The Gympie Times newsroom and I am trying to get my head around all the awesome local sport that is happening in our great town this weekend.
Our photographer Troy Jegers and I will be doing our best to get to everything on Saturday but the best laid plans do often go astray.
Firstly, I think we can all agree not to mention Wednesday night at all.
Instead, let's turn our attention to what has been happening in Gympie this week.
Is everyone ready to get glammed up for the Zinc Picnic Race Day?
On Saturday, Gympie race goers will have the chance to win $10k click here to find out how.
Footy finals are just a month away and the Cats cannot afford a loss in the last few weeks.
With a few forwards injured, have a look at the unorthodox method the Cats coaches have started using HERE.
Gympie's own MMA star has stunned her opponent in a 22-second show stopper.
Read all about one of the greatest wins of Angerfist's career on the weekend.
It was a perfect NRL debut for our league star Tino Fa'asuamaleaui two weeks ago against the Dragons.
This Sunday, Fa'asuamaleaui will aim for more when he plays his second NRL game on the Gold Coast.
YOU BEAUTY: Tino named in Storm squad to take on Titans
The Tom Quilty Gold Cup brought more than 300 international and interstate riders to Imbil, plus thousands of spectators - find out who won HERE.
Did our photographer take your photo? Click here to have a look at the photos of riders and spectators.
It going to be another big weekend in Gympie sport this weekend.
- The Cooloola Heat men play their last home game of the season on Saturday at 6pm, let's get down to the Gympie hockey fields and show our support.
- The battle is on at Jack Stokes on Saturday at 6.30pm when the Devils take on the Kawana Dolphins.
- And don't forget race day at the Gympie Turf Club
- The Gladiators play at 6pm at the One Mile Ovals Field 1
Happy reading to you all and have a great weekend.
Maybe we will see you at one of the awesome events happening on the weekend. If you spot us, rock up and say hello.
Cheers everyone!