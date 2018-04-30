Menu
NEW FACE ABOUT TOWN: Lisa Raklander will take over the general manager's role of the Rattler.
News

From the Jondaryan Woolshed to new boss of Gympie icon

Shelley Strachan
by
30th Apr 2018 2:10 PM
THE Rattler Railway Company has today announced Lisa Raklander as the new general manager.

READ MORE: Rattler boss quits months out from start date.

READ MORE: Hartwig asks, will a patsy take the fall for Rattler blowout

Rattler Railway Company Board chair Ian McNicol said Ms Raklander was appointed following a comprehensive search.

"We welcome Lisa to the Mary Valley Rattler and look forward to the varied and high-level skill set she brings to the organisation as we near commencement of our rail operations,” he said.

For the past eight years, Ms Raklander has led the operation and growth of the iconic heritage listed tourism attraction at The Woolshed at Jondaryan as general manager.

Gympie Rattler getting back on track.
A breadth of experience including a background in business management and marketing and a strong level of experience in the hospitality industry are a perfect fit for the operational requirements of the Mary Valley Rattler, the RRC said today in a statement.

Mary Valley Rattler
"Prior to her successful term at The Woolshed, Lisa was an owner operator of two private hospitality ventures.

"Lisa and her husband have family in the region and are looking forward to settling into the local community.”

Former RRC general manager Peter Blashki, Mayor Mick Curran and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad visit the Rattler workshop.
gympie council gympie people humans of gympie jondaryan woolshed mary valley rattler rattler
Gympie Times

