From The Gympie Times Editor's Desk

Brian Sansom, Shelley Strachan, and Vicki and Malcolm McIntosh help Rotary Club of Gympie support Blazeaid, which has restored kilometres of fencing in the fire ravaged Woolooga and Lower Wonga areas.

HAPPY Friday to everyone!

I am gearing up for a big weekend, with the Turf Club Gala Dinner tonight and the final race day of the year tomorrow, Gympie is going to be buzzing.

Barry Fitzhenry, Gympie Turf Club stalwart. Contributed

The silly season is here and here is a gift for our readers I am going to let you in on ahead of schedule.

Colin Betts - Barefoot Santa Troy Jegers

JERSEY BOYS is back in Australia having opened to rave reviews. Warren Lynam

Starting Tuesday, December 4, The Gympie Times will be running an awesome competition to win a platinum Jersey Boys experience that will include a double pass to opening and walk the red carpet at QPAC on January 5, a double pass to the exclusive opening night part with the cast of Jersey Boys, a $1000 flight voucher, accommodation at the Stamford Plaza including breakfast and parking, a drink voucher and Jersey Boys merchandise.

We are also giving away 25 other double passes to go see Jersey Boys in Brisbane. So keep an eye out for that one.

Colleen Miller from Gympie Netball. Renee Albrecht

One of the big plays of the week this week, and something that will be in tomorrow's The Gympie Times and LOCKED Premium Content on the website is the Gympie Region's 20 Most Influential People in Sport.

Cracking good read and a few names in there many people might not have heard of but who nonetheless are people doing big things and making things happen for our young sports people.

The regions most influential people.

This is a joint project being completed by sports reporter Bec Singh, journalist Josh Preston and our USC intern Rose Astley.

Gympie Times reporters Scott Kovacevic, Josh Preston and Donna Jones. Renee Albrecht

Rose has just completed her degree at the University of the Sunshine Coast and is a former St Patrick's College student.

Gympie Times university intern Rose Astley LEEROY TODD

She is spending two days a week for a few weeks in The Gympie Times newsroom and producing some excellent work. Today she got to be a model for our new photographer Troy Jegers who was trying to capture in a photograph the dust haze that invaded our region this moorning.

Bec Singh Gympie Times Sports reporter. Renee Albrecht

Well that's it from me for today. Don't forget I love your feedback. Email me at editor@gympietimes or drop me a line into our office in Nash Street. Have a great weekend.