From The Gympie Times Editor's Desk to all you sports fans

Chris Lynn of the Heat hits a boundary during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Renegades at the Gabba in Brisbane, Saturday, January 27, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) DAVE HUNT

MANY of us in our great state are sports experts - so I want to make sure you're aware of the opportunity to win cash as a sports fan as part of your digital subscription to The Gympie Times.

Our Big Bash League SuperCoach competition is now open.

It's where you become a real cricket coach, with a salary cap to spend, a team to pick and games to win.

The winner gets a $25,000 prize, and there are weekly prizes of $1000 on offer in a total prize pool of $55,000.

Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum of the Heat during the BBL game between the Brisbane Heat and the Hobart Hurricanes. Pic Darren England Darren England

As a subscriber, you get access to more insider tips than the non-subscriber, through our Premium stories on SuperCoach.

We also have a fierce record to protect -- in the winter equivalent, NRL SuperCoach, Queenslanders have won two of the last three editions.

With the Brisbane side, the Heat, likely to be among the frontrunners again, it's almost certain many of our own players will be on the shortlist for your team.

There's bludgeoning batsman Chris Lynn, of course, but even the great Shane Warne has picked our paceman, Mitch Swepson, as the likely bowler of the season.

The Gabba sells out for most Heat matches (just make sure you're buying tickets off a legit website, not one of those fly-by-nighters who are inflating prices)..... so why not make the games even more fun with a personal stake in SuperCoach?

The Gympie Times print edition also published an 8-page mega-guide to the cricket season during the week. Read the digital edition via The Gympie Times app.

As a Gympie Times subscriber, you also get free access to the Courier Mail, and their great rewards program, which currently features a double pass to see the new Robin Hood flick.

Yours sincerely,

Shelley Strachan

Editor The Gympie Times