From the Editor's Desk
SCHOOL holidays are upon us an holiday makers on the Cooloola Coast have been put on notice, with 800 beach travellers pulled over today and at least 50 people fined.
If you are looking for something to do with the the kids in the region this week, there are plenty of great activities - many of them free - happening.
Gympie police meanwhile have today rejected a television report of water theft in the Gympie region.
The report claimed a woman at Lower Wonga had awoken today to find thieves had drained her water tanks and of all their water.
Gympie police said they had received no such report.
There can be no doubt water is becoming an increasingly precious commodity as the long dry and drought tightens its grip on our region.
For the tens of thousands of Gympie region households not connected to a town water supply, filling the tanks is not cheap - $240 for 25,000 litres, which does not last long if you are a family.
Our water carriers are working almost around the clock keeping up with the rising demand, so it is no big stretch of the imagination to believe some people are capable of draining tanks on rural properties.
As our church congregations gather together to pray for rain, there has probably never been a better time to add our voices to the mix.