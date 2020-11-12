From the editor’s desk: Top stories you might have missed

FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: If you missed any of the Gympie region's great news this week, catch up here.

WHAT a week of politics we have had, and looks like the battle is far from over in the US election.

Gympie restaurant and bar closes, with reports of thousands of dollars owed

New Gympie business opens

Some of the dishes served up at Alchemy Southside.

Gympie dentist accused of rape, torture and kidnapping to face court next week

We’d barely had time to recover from our own state election, when things really got interesting. I doubt there has been a US election so closely watched by Australians ever before - and it did not disappoint.

Large plume of smoke rising into the sky over Curra

A large hazard reduction burn north of Gympie is creating a lot of smoke but is under control, according to fire services. Taken from St Pats.

It was a rollercoaster, and the ride could yet get even more interesting.

I asked our Gympie region community leaders to be brave and tell us exactly what they thought of what was goin on in the US, and while some were up front, others chose very carefully worded responses. It was interesting to read what they had to say.

CLICK HERE: Gympie’s leaders tell us what they think of the US election result

*Some of you may have noticed your morning and afternoon Gympie Times newsletters once again have a link to the Digital Edition flipbook if you prefer to read your news in that format.

FIRST LOOK: New Gympie Maccas days off opening

Traveston Service Station and the new Maccas drive through.

The murder and mystery of last week is another terrible news story that is far from owner, as police yesterday escalated their manhunt for the second brother police would like to speak to inrelation to the discovery of a dead man on a Gympie region property.

Police escalate manhunt following brutal Gympie murder

Michael Hartley pictured with his nephews the week before he died. His body was found on a Gympie property and police are looking for a man in relation to the death.

On a lighter note, but still in keeping with the “mysterious” things going on, police are now looking for two men who climbed out of an unregistered car after it crashed down a steep culvert on a busy Southside Road on Saturday and took off in a Prado (photo below).

Police search for two men following Southside crash

There is plenty happening with our local council, especially since the handing down of the new CEO’s 100-day report this week.

Gympie council CEO’s 100 day report was brought down this week.

Child care centre developers take council to court

HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Gympie childcare centres compare