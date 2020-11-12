From the editor’s desk: Top stories you might have missed
WHAT a week of politics we have had, and looks like the battle is far from over in the US election.
Gympie restaurant and bar closes, with reports of thousands of dollars owed
Gympie dentist accused of rape, torture and kidnapping to face court next week
We’d barely had time to recover from our own state election, when things really got interesting. I doubt there has been a US election so closely watched by Australians ever before - and it did not disappoint.
Don’t miss a thing: $1 week to subscribe to the GT and Courier Mail
Large plume of smoke rising into the sky over Curra
It was a rollercoaster, and the ride could yet get even more interesting.
I asked our Gympie region community leaders to be brave and tell us exactly what they thought of what was goin on in the US, and while some were up front, others chose very carefully worded responses. It was interesting to read what they had to say.
CLICK HERE: Gympie’s leaders tell us what they think of the US election result
*Some of you may have noticed your morning and afternoon Gympie Times newsletters once again have a link to the Digital Edition flipbook if you prefer to read your news in that format.
FIRST LOOK: New Gympie Maccas days off opening
The murder and mystery of last week is another terrible news story that is far from owner, as police yesterday escalated their manhunt for the second brother police would like to speak to inrelation to the discovery of a dead man on a Gympie region property.
Police escalate manhunt following brutal Gympie murder
On a lighter note, but still in keeping with the “mysterious” things going on, police are now looking for two men who climbed out of an unregistered car after it crashed down a steep culvert on a busy Southside Road on Saturday and took off in a Prado (photo below).
Police search for two men following Southside crash
There is plenty happening with our local council, especially since the handing down of the new CEO’s 100-day report this week.
Child care centre developers take council to court
HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Gympie childcare centres compare