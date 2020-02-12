FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: The inside scoop on what’s occurring

FLOOD UPDATE GYMPIE: Bridge closure from noon as school students sent home

THE weather might be a bit moist this week but when it’s the usual bright sunny days, Gympie region families love nothing better than heading to one of our many awesome campgrounds or beaches for a day, a weekend or longer.

I have three double passes to the National 4x4 Outdoors Show, Fishing & Boating Expo in Brisbane next month for the first three people to email me personally with the “code phrase”. Scroll to the bottom to see that that is and where to email me.

Expanding to over 45,000sqm, the Expo will take over the Brisbane showgrounds from March 27-29. Tickets are on sale now but if you read down to the very bottom of this note, you will see the very simple thing you can do to score one of three doublt passes from The Gympie Times.

Just in time for the Easter holiday break the Show will be the perfect opportunity to see the latest and greatest from the biggest and best brands in the marketplace, and as always, will be a fantastic day out for the whole family, with hundreds of exclusive show only specials on offer.

Boasting its largest ever footprint, the event will showcase everything from 4x4 accessories, camper trailers, the latest fishing tech, camping gear, boats, kayaks and everything in between, making it a one stop shop before heading out to enjoy the great outdoors.

Owners of 4X4s and SUVs will be spoilt for choice with aftermarket accessories, protection equipment, safety, recovery and emergency gear, the newest in trailers and caravans, as well as tents, swags, camping gear and cooking equipment.

Boat lovers are in for a treat, with the latest models on display, including fishing boats, tinnies, pontoon boats, as well as chains, anchors and accessories. Keen fishermen will have plenty to look at with rods, reels, tackle, lures and accessories on show and ready to take home.

Adventure sports are also taken care of, with personal watercraft, kayaks, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, as well as all manner of recreational sports equipment on show.

For those keen to explore new territory for their next big trip away, there will be an array of information available from a range of tourist destinations and tourism activities, perfect for the upcoming school term break.

From those dipping a toe in the outdoor lifestyle, to the most experienced of outback enthusiasts, this year’s National 4x4 Outdoors Show, Fishing & Boating Expo has something for everyone!

After almost three decades, the National 4x4 Outdoors Show, Fishing & Boating Expo is well established as Queensland’s biggest and most comprehensive outdoor lifestyle show, attracting more than 30,000 visitors annually.

Open from 9am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9am to 5pm on Sunday, tickets can be pre-purchased online or available at the event.

Children 15 or under are free with an adult ticket, while pensioner concessions are also available.

To purchase tickets now and avoid the queues, or for more information, check out the website at www.4x4show.com.au/brisbane

To grab one of the 3 double passes we are giving away just email editor Shelley Strachan (ie me) at shelley.strachan@gympietimes.com and quote the code phrase “I love Gympie”.

The first three people to do this will win the passes and I will let you know straight away. All you wil have to do then is come in to our offices in Nash Street and give Jo or Sharon on the front desk your name and they will have your tickets waiting for you.

Good luck.