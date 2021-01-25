From the Editor’s Desk: Recap of huge weekend in news

It was a huge weekend of news in the Gympie district, with the bizarre but miracle survival story of the man lost near Kilkivan for 18 days being found at a dam after surviving on dam water and mushrooms.

Robert Weber found at Kilkivan

NAMED: 52 people facing the Gympie court today

JOBS: How to get a job at one of these 5 big Gympie chain stores

We only hope there’s an equally happy ending in the search now for his missing dog.

6 things to be discussed at the Gympie council’s first meeting of the year this week

Southside Sewerage scheme map of planned works before it was delayed

The other big news on Sunday was former Gympie National Party MP and Police Minister David Gibson’s revelations about the mental demons politics wrought on him and the happiness he has now found with his transgender partner.

Former Gympie MP’s suicide shock as new love revealed

As a former Gympie Times manager - before he went into politics - I knew David quite well and I wish him all the best in his new life in Western Australia.

Maniac caught doing 225km/h on Gympie region road

A local resident was horrified to see a horse with what appeared to be a extremely tight bandage wrapped around its leg on Sunday and her post to social media drew hundreds of comments. Here’s the latest on that situation.

Horse’s sickening bandage removed after Gympie RSPCA complaint

Residents have raised concerns for a horse in a paddock in Monkland. Photo: Supplied by Mavis Marshall

VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Gympie

Real estate continues to be the hottest of topics in south east Queensland with properties in certain brackets continue to fly off the shelves.

REVEALED: The four Gympie suburbs singled out as “rising stars” of property.

