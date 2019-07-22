Menu
A plan for a quarry at Bells Bridge would allow for between 5000-100,000 tonnes of material to be extracted and screened every year at 41ha site beside the Wide Bay Highway. Council will deliver a decision on this quarry proposal on Wednesday.
FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: Looks like we are in for a big week

Shelley Strachan
22nd Jul 2019 10:55 AM

WHAT a cracking weekend we enjoyed in G-town - it's Monday morning back in the office here but things are already shaping up for an interesting week.

Council election candidate Leonora Cox caused quite a stir with her letter to the council requesting an immediate ban on balloons at all public events in the Gympie region.

Should we ban balloons from public events in the Gympie region.
The council will meet on Wednesday and the way things have been going, that is sure to be another interesting get together.

Scott Kovacevic will be reporting from the council chambers, and we already know the council will be discussing:

Businessman Ivan Jensen - We started Unreel Seafoods, a mobile business probably a bit outside the square but we started it on the basis of what we were told by the council. Now we're being told we don't meet planning requirements.
Victory Heights
Scott's sneak peek into the mooted changes with the region's planning scheme and how it might impact local residents, businesses and industry was a good read in Saturday's Gympie Times, as was his dive into the $6 million in council projects we can expect to open for public use and enjoyments in the next few months.

CLICK HERE: The incredible life of the Gympie man who escaped East Germany

Tragedy, triumph and survival in a life of international adventure for this Gympie man.
Arthur Gorrie recreated some of the region's most iconic, historic photos for another good Saturday read, and Tony Perrett has joined forces with local dentists to take on the Sunshine Coast and Gympie Hospital and Health Service for refusing to let dentists access the operating theatres at the Gympie Hospital.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett.
If you have made it this far in my weekly newsletter congratulations.

CLICK HERE to find out the super easy way for you to win a double pass to see the all-new Sydney Hot Shots in Gympie. It's a fun girls night out. First early bird gets the worm but this time there's a special code word you need, so click through and all will be revealed.

Some of The Gympie Times news crew - Josh Preston, Bec Singh, Shelley Strachan, Rowena Robertson, Scott Kovacevic and Arthur Gorrie.
