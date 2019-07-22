FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: Looks like we are in for a big week

A plan for a quarry at Bells Bridge would allow for between 5000-100,000 tonnes of material to be extracted and screened every year at 41ha site beside the Wide Bay Highway. Council will deliver a decision on this quarry proposal on Wednesday.

A plan for a quarry at Bells Bridge would allow for between 5000-100,000 tonnes of material to be extracted and screened every year at 41ha site beside the Wide Bay Highway. Council will deliver a decision on this quarry proposal on Wednesday. Contributed

WHAT a cracking weekend we enjoyed in G-town - it's Monday morning back in the office here but things are already shaping up for an interesting week.

Council election candidate Leonora Cox caused quite a stir with her letter to the council requesting an immediate ban on balloons at all public events in the Gympie region.

Should we ban balloons from public events in the Gympie region. Ankush Minda

The council will meet on Wednesday and the way things have been going, that is sure to be another interesting get together.

Scott Kovacevic will be reporting from the council chambers, and we already know the council will be discussing:

The Bells Bridge Quarry which locals are up in arms about - some BIG NEWS coming on this

The ongoing closure of the heated pool at the Gympie aquatic centre - going on for four weeks now. We will be finding out exactly what the problem is and when the pool will reopen.

Businessman Ivan Jensen - We started Unreel Seafoods, a mobile business probably a bit outside the square but we started it on the basis of what we were told by the council. Now we're being told we don't meet planning requirements. Arthur Gorrie

The business community continues to rail against the council's planning department, and we will be bringing you a series of interviews with businesses who say they are being driven out by dogmatic bureaucracy.

Victory Heights Google Maps

Scott's sneak peek into the mooted changes with the region's planning scheme and how it might impact local residents, businesses and industry was a good read in Saturday's Gympie Times, as was his dive into the $6 million in council projects we can expect to open for public use and enjoyments in the next few months.

CLICK HERE: The incredible life of the Gympie man who escaped East Germany

Tragedy, triumph and survival in a life of international adventure for this Gympie man.

Arthur Gorrie recreated some of the region's most iconic, historic photos for another good Saturday read, and Tony Perrett has joined forces with local dentists to take on the Sunshine Coast and Gympie Hospital and Health Service for refusing to let dentists access the operating theatres at the Gympie Hospital.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett. Philippe Coquerand

If you have made it this far in my weekly newsletter congratulations.

CLICK HERE to find out the super easy way for you to win a double pass to see the all-new Sydney Hot Shots in Gympie. It's a fun girls night out. First early bird gets the worm but this time there's a special code word you need, so click through and all will be revealed.