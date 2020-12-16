From the Editor’s Desk: joy and sorrow as year winds down

I LOVE Christmas and I am so excited about a big family Christmas this year.

A big family Christmas with my mob involves five compulsory elements:

1. Highly competitive backyard cricket;

2. Exchange of home-made edible gifts (I do rum balls);

3. Competitive rough-housing in the swimming hole;

4. Eggnog and/or champagne with Secret Santa;

5. Traditional Christmas pudding with cream AND custard.

Gympie Toyworld customer Kahlee Randell, pictured with her family, burst into tears when she heard the news. The good news story of the past week and one that has gone viral is the mystery benefactor who paid a five figure sum to pay off every single lay-by at Gympie independent toy store, Toy World.

Last year was a total bust for me after a major drama involving a close relative that could have been catastrophic, so I am very much looking forward to becoming completely engulfed in the spirit of Christmas next week.

The weather dominated headlines over the weekend and a king tide at Norman Point on December 14, 2020, was captured in this great shot.

Gympie has been doing its best in spite of the restrictions of COVID to get into the Christmas spirit, and tonight in Mary Street is going to be huge when the CBD is transformed into a Christmas wonderland with - I’ve heard - an “east street” kind of vibe.

Koalas, environmental laws and the Gympie Regional Council courted controversy when protesters turned up at the last council meeting and now a petition protesting the removal of the environmental protection laws is getting tens of thousands of signatures. This is part of an image posted on a page attributed to ex-Gympie councillor Dr Daryl Dodt criticising the mayor over the move.

As we wind down the year that was - and what a forgettable year it has been - it behooves us all to reflect on the loved ones lost these past 12 months, the big events that really changed our region and the world, the struggle so many went through, and the achievements that prove the resilience and ability of our Gympie region community.

I am off on three weeks annual leaveas Friday evening so I will take this opportunity to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, to thank you for being our readers - there are 36,000 of you every week now, and growing - and to say I look forward very much to continuing to set the news agenda in the Gympie region and steer The Gympie Times news team in 2021. Bring. It. On. Merry Christmas everyone!

Shelley Strachan Editor The Gympie Times