From the Editor’s Desk: COVID’s impact on Gympie’s Power 40

WE ARE fast approaching November, and that means the state election will be over, and some people can start putting their Christmas trees and decorations up.

REPLAY: Gympie election candidates go head to head

This means we can start the countdown to the end of this annus horribilis, and look forward to 2021. What will it bring?

POWER 40: Sneak peek at Number 40 on this year's list of Gympie's most influential

DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

COVID-19 has turned the world on its head this year and the Gympie region has been just as impacted; it escalated the demise of print and caused the end of the printed version of The Gympie Times; hundreds of our friends, family and neighbours lost their jobs or had their hours cut, and others have struggled to keep the doors to their businesses open.

POWER 40: Sneak peek at Number 39 on this year's list, and what a top bloke he is

Renita Henry-May is one of the region’s newest and biggest internet sensations.

Thankfully, there have been no lives lost in the Gympie region and only four cases, but weddings, 21sts and other celebrations have been cancelled and postponed, our Year 12 graduates will miss out on Schoolies - and aren't they just legends for taking that in their stride.

GYMPIE'S POWER 40: Who made the list from Number 31 to Number 37

Many parents will have to miss out on attending Year 12 formals too this year, and The Gympie Times is going to livestream the arrivals at our two biggest schools - James Nash and Gympie High - so that at least we can celebrate and admire our leaders of tomorrow as they attend this night they look forward to all year.

POWER 40: Gympie's Most Influential people of 2020, Number 30 to 25

Justin Lippiatt has made the list of Gympie’s Most Influential for the first time.

We've rolled out the 2020 Power 40 over the past week, and the full list will go live on Sunday; this region's most influential men, women and children of 2020 (we don't have age limits).

REVEALED: #24 to #19 of the Gympie region's most influential people of 2020

There are some names there you would expect to see, but there are nome fresh faces this year - more than ever. It's because the world is changing so much.

Fiona and Nigel Worthington - Mr Worthington and the Rainbow Beach Commerce and others in the Tourism Association have helped our coastal gem not only survive COVID-19 but thrive.

You'd be amazing at some of our local residents who have thousands and thousands of social media followers; and at the work others have done to help get their community through the ravages of the pandemic restrictions.

Police appeal for information after human remains found on Gympie outskirts

Join us as we celebrate those outstanding individuals, and please join us on November 18 and 19 as we livestream the Gympie High and James Nash Formals Arrivals.

Have a great weekend.

WHAT'S ON: Thing to do in the Gympie region this weekend