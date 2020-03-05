From the Editor’s Desk: Best things I’ve read this week
IF you are sick of seeing images and headlines about TOILET PAPER I hear you. My Facebook feed at the moments is unbearable. Has anyone checked out if there’s a sudden spike in old school book sales?
I promise not to mention TP here again today.
There is just so much happening in our little part of the world right now - where bread and milk are our panic buys of choice - with the Gympie council election 2020 bearing down, the first race day of the year this Saturday, not to mention the local cricket finals.
But it’s the council election that’s already shaping up to be a doozy.
It’s almost like we don’t have the time to worry about coronavirus and the implications.
You only have to read the poignant local story below to realise what is really important in this world.
I’m not crying you are: this story broke my heart and the heart of Gympie police
Though we are not protected from everything that happens in th world, I do admit to feeling more than a little bit happy to be tucked away here in G-Town, for many, many reasons.
