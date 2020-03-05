Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stolen pearls
Stolen pearls
News

From the Editor’s Desk: Best things I’ve read this week

Shelley Strachan
5th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

READ MORE: Here are 2500 reasons to become a Gympie Times subscriber

IF you are sick of seeing images and headlines about TOILET PAPER I hear you. My Facebook feed at the moments is unbearable. Has anyone checked out if there’s a sudden spike in old school book sales?

I promise not to mention TP here again today.

CLICK HERE: Subscribe now for just $1 for the first 28 days

There is just so much happening in our little part of the world right now - where bread and milk are our panic buys of choice - with the Gympie council election 2020 bearing down, the first race day of the year this Saturday, not to mention the local cricket finals.

The Gympie council election is shaping up to be a doozy.
The Gympie council election is shaping up to be a doozy.

But it’s the council election that’s already shaping up to be a doozy.

The incumbent Gympie Regional Council during its last ordinary meeting before the 2020 election, March 4 2020. From left: Glen Hartwig, Dan Stewart, Bob Fredman, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and Daryl Dodt.
The incumbent Gympie Regional Council during its last ordinary meeting before the 2020 election, March 4 2020. From left: Glen Hartwig, Dan Stewart, Bob Fredman, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Mark McDonald, Mal Gear, Hilary Smerdon and Daryl Dodt.

Mick Curran: Small minority of the community has given Bernard Smith a raw deal

CEO Bernard Smith. Photo: Greg Miller / Gympie Times
CEO Bernard Smith. Photo: Greg Miller / Gympie Times

It’s almost like we don’t have the time to worry about coronavirus and the implications.

You only have to read the poignant local story below to realise what is really important in this world.

I’m not crying you are: this story broke my heart and the heart of Gympie police

The saddest Gympie story you’ll read this week.
The saddest Gympie story you’ll read this week.

Though we are not protected from everything that happens in th world, I do admit to feeling more than a little bit happy to be tucked away here in G-Town, for many, many reasons.

CLICK HERE: Australia considers Italy and South Korea travel ban

Gympie Times Ladies Day race day 2019 - Former Gympie Times editor and local larrikin Craig Warhurst, Megan Urwin, Frances Klein, Hayley Nissen and current GT editor Shelley Strachan at the Gympie TImes race day last year. The local race season kicks off again this weekend at the Gympie Turf Club and it’s going to be a hoot.
Gympie Times Ladies Day race day 2019 - Former Gympie Times editor and local larrikin Craig Warhurst, Megan Urwin, Frances Klein, Hayley Nissen and current GT editor Shelley Strachan at the Gympie TImes race day last year. The local race season kicks off again this weekend at the Gympie Turf Club and it’s going to be a hoot.
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dying husband’s final act of love lost in cruel crime

        premium_icon Dying husband’s final act of love lost in cruel crime

        News Police touched by sad story after thieves take gift

        Fraser Island visitors slapped with dingo fines

        premium_icon Fraser Island visitors slapped with dingo fines

        News One person was trying to get a photo with a dingo by feeding it a biscuit

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days