From the Editor’s Desk: a big week for Gympie

Tino plays for the Maroons tonight. Go the Mighty Maroons!

IT HAS been a week of grim news and wild weather in the Gympie region, with the sad mystery of the small, unidentified skeleton found down Keefton Road, and then the brutal death of a man down a ravine on a Gympie farm.

The bigger, brutal story around his death is still unfolding, with police now on the hunt for a fifth man.

Alleged murder victim Michael Hartley was living with his sister Sandy right before he was found dead on a property in Gympie.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford at the press conference about the human remains found off Keefton Road near Gympie.

These came soon after two devastating car accidents which claimed the lives of Gympie residents, and in once case, the death of a second son for a well known Gympie region family.

Good news sometimes seems hard to find, but there is some for Gympie folk, esecially those who love their Shannon’s Chips and who missed out this year with the cancellation of the Gympie Show. ALL THE DETAILS HERE

Shannon's Hot Chips operator Clyde Horrex.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett survived a state-wide swing against the LNP to actually bolster his support at last weekend’s Queensland State Election, which has kind of paled in comparison to the tensions and high stakes of the US election, which you can watch live as the results flow in on our website.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: MP Tony Perrett with his wife Michele.

And of course, our very own Tino will run on the field for the Mighty Maroons at 7pm tonight in the 2020 State of Origin opener and what a night it will be for this home grown superstar, even if NSW are the red hot favourites.

Tino plays for the Maroons tonight and was on the front page of the Courier Mail today doing his home town proud.

