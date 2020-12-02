Menu
T’IS officially the season to be jolly now that December has arrived, and The Gympie Times has a full list and map of where the best Christmas Lights can be seen in and around Gympie. Karen Grills has been decorating her house for Christmas in Gympie for 14 years. 20 Leonard St
News

From the Editor’s Desk: 5 top stories you might have missed

Shelley Strachan
2nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
ANOTHER hot day in Gympie region today but it is officially the silly season now and there’s plenty to celebrate.

The heat is far from the only big news happening in this region:

46C! State to fry as heatwaves tumble

Shocking map reveals extent of bushfire devastation on Fraser Island

Karen Grills has been decorating her house for Christmas in Gympie for 14 years. 20 Leonard St
If you have a letter to the editor, or are involved in any sort of local sporting club or community organisation, please send us your letters, opinions and information, and we will publish them on our award winning website (which has 36,000 readers each week).

Please remember the OLD email addresses to The Gympie Times no longer work.

The new email addresses are:

General email address: gympietimes@news.com.au

Sport: gympietimessport@news.com.au

FULL LIST: Gympie’s best Christmas lights of 2020

WE'RE FOR YOU: The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan can be contacted on shelley.strachan@news.com.au or gympietimes@news.com.au
DUCK POND MAULING: ‘It was horrific...its spine was hanging out’

The Gympie Times deputy editor Frances Klein can be contacted on frances.klein@news.com.au
Man named and charged over bizarre body in ditch murder

Email senior reporter Scott Kovacevic at scott.kovacevic@news.com.au

Scott Kovacevic can be contacted on scott.kovacevic@news.com.au
HOT PROPERTY: The 10 biggest sales in the Mary Valley

Journalist Josh Preston of the Gympie Times enjoying Shannon's Chips at the Show. Josh can be contacted on joshua.preston@news.com.au
MEGA GALLERY: 194 stunning photos from Gympie’s 2020 school formals

VOTE NOW: Who has got Gympie’s manliest moustache? Help us decide

Take a look at these top mos. Which one would you crown the best in Gympie?
With Catholic schools breaking up this week and the state schools next week, our region’s hundreds of school teachers are counting down. It has been a huge year - a year unlike any other - and all school children and teachers deserve a well earned rest.

THE HEAT IS ON: 8 awesome places to cool off in the Gympie region

14 fabulous tracks and trails in the Gympie region

Relax. Enjoy. And I will catch you next time.

Shelley Strachan, Editor

