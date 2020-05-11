FROM THE EDITOR: Why it pays to be part of the GT community

THANKS for your support of local journalism. Your subscription to The Gympie Times helps to fund stories that really matter to this community. Without you, many of them would never be told.

For example, this monster boar was shot near Gympie recently and our wild pig problem is getting worse.

Adam Rijken captured and killed a huge wild boar on a Cooran farm.

Here are some of the stories that have gained the most attention in the Gympie region over the weekend and today.

Woman airlifted after serious crash near Woolooga

A RESCUE helicopter was tasked to the scene of a serious single vehicle crash at Woolooga on Sauturday. A QAS spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had been called to a single vehicle rollover on Brooweena Woolooga Rd.

Gympie man reportedly one of critically injured miners

A GYMPIE man is reportedly one of five men injured in the horrific Moranbah Grosvenor coalmine explosion last Wednesday that has left four men fighting for life with critical burns to their torsos.

Inside Anglo American's Grosvenor Coal Mine near Moranbah, the scene of a major explosion. Picture: Youtube

Gympie mum’s quirky online business goes gangbusters

GYMPIE mum Heidi Radecker said she had been blown away by the community welcoming her home and supporting her business, Isobel Lane. Mrs Radecker creates vintage-inspired women’s sleepwear for all sizes.

Three koalas hit by cars in a week near Gympie

GYMPIE region wildlife advocates are urging drivers to slow down and be more aware after three koalas were hit by cars on local roads last week.

