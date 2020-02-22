FROM THE AIR: How Gympie region looks following the drought

DRONE FOOTAGE: Aerial footage from (top left) shows tinder dry conditions in Pie Creek from Eel Creek Road as of November 26. (top right) Pie Creek has benefited from the past month of heavy rain with lush green grass everywhere. (Bottom left) Aerial footage shows Widgee suffered from a lack of rainfall back in November. (Bottom right) Widgee looking all green again as of February 22, 2020. Photo

DRONE FOOTAGE: Aerial footage from (top left) shows tinder dry conditions in Pie Creek from Eel Creek Road as of November 26. (top right) Pie Creek has benefited from the past month of heavy rain with lush green grass everywhere. (Bottom left) Aerial footage shows Widgee suffered from a lack of rainfall back in November. (Bottom right) Widgee looking all green again as of February 22, 2020. Photo

Aerial footage of how the Gympie region has thrived : Drone footage shows how Gympie region towns have benefited from the past month of rainfall.

WHAT a difference two months worth of rainfall can bring for the Gympie region.

It was only on November 26 last year when aerial footage of Pie Creek, Glastonbury, Widgee, Lower Wonga, Kilkivan, Woolooga and Curra showed the devastating drought conditions following a long period of no rainfall.

Fast forward three months and the areas mentioned are now full of lush green grass which has brought about optimism among Gympie region residents.

Don’t forget to keep your umbrellas out as there will be more rain on the way for next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the rainfall.