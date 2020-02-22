FROM THE AIR: How Gympie region looks following the drought
WHAT a difference two months worth of rainfall can bring for the Gympie region.
It was only on November 26 last year when aerial footage of Pie Creek, Glastonbury, Widgee, Lower Wonga, Kilkivan, Woolooga and Curra showed the devastating drought conditions following a long period of no rainfall.
Photos
Fast forward three months and the areas mentioned are now full of lush green grass which has brought about optimism among Gympie region residents.
Don’t forget to keep your umbrellas out as there will be more rain on the way for next week.
In the meantime, enjoy the rainfall.