Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRONE FOOTAGE: Aerial footage from (top left) shows tinder dry conditions in Pie Creek from Eel Creek Road as of November 26. (top right) Pie Creek has benefited from the past month of heavy rain with lush green grass everywhere. (Bottom left) Aerial footage shows Widgee suffered from a lack of rainfall back in November. (Bottom right) Widgee looking all green again as of February 22, 2020. Photo
DRONE FOOTAGE: Aerial footage from (top left) shows tinder dry conditions in Pie Creek from Eel Creek Road as of November 26. (top right) Pie Creek has benefited from the past month of heavy rain with lush green grass everywhere. (Bottom left) Aerial footage shows Widgee suffered from a lack of rainfall back in November. (Bottom right) Widgee looking all green again as of February 22, 2020. Photo
News

FROM THE AIR: How Gympie region looks following the drought

Philippe Coquerand
22nd Feb 2020 5:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT a difference two months worth of rainfall can bring for the Gympie region.

It was only on November 26 last year when aerial footage of Pie Creek, Glastonbury, Widgee, Lower Wonga, Kilkivan, Woolooga and Curra showed the devastating drought conditions following a long period of no rainfall.

Photos
View Gallery

Fast forward three months and the areas mentioned are now full of lush green grass which has brought about optimism among Gympie region residents.

Don’t forget to keep your umbrellas out as there will be more rain on the way for next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the rainfall.

aerial footage gympie drone footage gympie gympie drought gympie rainfallweather qld rainfall qld weather
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jerome: ‘Time to turf the CEO’

        premium_icon Jerome: ‘Time to turf the CEO’

        News ‘The current CEO has lost the confidence of the public in general’ Mayoral candidate Tim Jerome says.

        Teen suffers head injury in beach rollover

        premium_icon Teen suffers head injury in beach rollover

        Crime A teenage girl was taken to hospital with a head injury

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Gympie businessman ripped woman off more than $50k

        premium_icon Gympie businessman ripped woman off more than $50k

        News Magistrate says deterrence loomed large in sentencing Peter John Murray for the...