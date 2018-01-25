From Thailand to Gympie, this new Aussie couldn't be happier

NEW HOME: Arphasini Raine has not let a big cultural change stop her from calling Australia home.

NEW HOME: Arphasini Raine has not let a big cultural change stop her from calling Australia home. Renee Albrecht

Meet one of Gympie's newest citizens: Arphasini Raines will become an Australian Citizen this January 26.

AFTER living in a city teeming with more than 114,000 people in Thailand, Arphasini Raine has found Cooloola Cove to be a change of pace.

Not that that's a bad thing, her husband Ken said.

"She loves the lifestyle we have here, it's different to where she's come from,” he said. "It's more or less summer all year.

"We have a bit of a winter and it cools down.”

It is a lifestyle Mrs Raine is about to claim as her own as one of the region's residents who will become an Australian citizen today.

A former resident of Nakhon Sawan in central Thailand, Mrs Raine spent 50 years of her life there before moving to Australia with Ken.

Meeting online, they were married in 2012 and have lived in the region for the past six years.

While some parts of the English language were still a challenge, Mr Raine (who was happy to help break the language barrier) said she had already clued in some other key parts of day-to-day life in Australia.

"She's learnt the money, I can't fool her with the money,” he said.

The culture shift manifested in other ways, too.

"The food, it's okay,” Mrs Raine said.

With a wide range of meals commonly available on the Thailand sidewalks, she had become a fan of cooking her own meals.

And then there was our unique wildlife.

"We went to Australia Zoo,” Mr Raine said.

"They don't have the same variety in Thailand.

"She was blown away by the bears and the kangaroos.”

Thinking they will probably celebrate tonight with a dinner, the next major step will be getting an Australian passport.

With that secured, visits to her family which includes four sisters, two brothers, and a 36-year-old daughter, will become much easier.

"You never know when something happens you might have to go back,” Mr Raine said.

Although there was strong competition for the title of home now, too.

"When she's here she's happy, when she goes back she says 'I miss home' now,” Mr Raine said.

But Mrs Raine herself summed it up the best.

"I love Australia, I want to stay in Australia,” she said.