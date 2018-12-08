From Texas with love - a pub romance from Rainbow Beach

HAPPILY EVER AFTER: Rainbow Beach resident Manuela Pepinghege and her husband Justin Platt at their on the sand dunes.

HE'S a pilot from Texas and she's a hair stylist at Rainbow Beach, but a chance encounter four years ago, led to "true love”.

Working at Rainbow Hair and Beauty Studio, Manuela Pepinghege, (known as Ella) and her husband Justin Platt met at the Rainbow Beach hotel in September 2014.

Ella said she was catching up with a friend after a trip to Orange when Justin had gone in to watch the football.

"Once we set eyes on each other, it was love at first sight,” she said.

"We never thought that this would have ever happened, meeting our true love in a pub.”

She said it was "lucky they have figured out how to survive a long-distance relationship.”

Justin proposed to Ella at Surfers Paradise after a nice weekend away at the Gold Coast 600.

Justin's best man was Bradley Platt and the groomsman was Chad Green.

Ella's maid of honour was Trish Torenbeek and bridesmaid was Jeanette Hawkins.

Ella's dress was made by "Grace Loves Lace” and was a "Renata Gown,” effortlessly elegant and classical.

The one-of-a-kind arbour was made by Grant McFarlane at Saltwood Art.

Zaneta Fitzgerald officiated at their ceremony on Rainbow Beach.

"We had a lot of weather challenges, but the rain made it even more fun and memorable for everyone. When the time came to sign the papers, the sun came out,” she said.

The couple celebrated their event with a small reception on the Deck at Sea Salt. The ceremony was held at Rainbow Shores beach access.

The honeymoon will be in America next year.

