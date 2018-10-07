From Tansey to Mary St, Labor has done heaps for this region

Letter to the Editor

THAT is quite extraordinary claims made by our LNP members (The Gympie Times, October 3).

(Wide Bay MP Llew) O'Brien should know that the reason why tenders have not been called for the bypass is because the final designs need to be signed of by a Federal Government authority.

He should also know that the Federal Government has a bridge renewal program that is appropriate to fund the Coondoo Creek Bridge. It is the state Labor government that has had the bridge designed and undertaken the early works.

Opening of the new Bruce highway Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien . Renee Albrecht

Perhaps he should ask his own government why it has failed to disperse most of the funds for bridge renewal.

As to (Gympie MP Tony) Perrett's claim that Labor has fobbed off the region over 25 years, here are some things the Labor government has done.

Maybe he does not look as he drivers along the Wide Bay Highway from Kilkivan, but much of it has been widened and new bridges built.

Tony Perrett, Llew O'Brien and Gympie mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

Other roads that have seen renewal include Tin Can Bay (including an overtaking lane), Kin Kin and Mary Valley Rds. A new road was built over the Tansey Range.

It was the state Labor government that advocated for upgrading of the Bruce Highway north of Cooroy while the Howard LNP government dragged its feet. State and federal Labor started the design and rebuild of the highway from Cooroy to Curra

State Labor built Prep classrooms in primary school, Year 7 classrooms in high schools and extensions to Special School.

The Bruce Highway through Gympie. Renee Albrecht

State Labor has funded a new domestic violence service in Gympie and new family support services. They also had built a Community Centre in Excelsior Rd.

The Gold City centre car park in Mary St was half- funded by state Labor government, as is the current projects of sealing Tagigan Rd and the equestrian centre at Kilkivan.

One could go on and on. Always more can be done. But a lot has already happened in our region thanks to the state Labor government.

Samuel Tweed,

Gympie