From rock bottom, biker provides inspiration for better life

NEW LEASE: Mark Torrington does work for Bikers4Christ, sharing his life story to help others. Cordell Richardson

WHILE in his mid-20s, Mark Torrington reached his breaking point.

His first wife, at the age of 22, died from a brain aneurysm while she was three months pregnant.

Completely shattered, the long-time biker spent the next several months 'wiping himself' out with drugs and alcohol until his mates convinced him to give life another go.

It was at a local watering hole that he met the woman who would become his second-wife.

After she fell pregnant, the two wed and moved to Queensland but his in-laws didn't approve of their relationship.

Mark returned from work one day to find the house cleaned out of everything but a saucepan, a mattress and a note saying his wife and his two children weren't coming back.

He'd had enough and made the decision to get drunk and end his life by drowning himself in the Wynnum waterfront.

"I couldn't do it anymore," he said.

A musician approached him while he was sitting on a bench contemplating the right time to step out into the water and asked what was wrong.

He kept Mark talking long enough to get him away from the waterfront and back to his house.

That chance encounter led him down a path to turning his life around through a new found faith in God.

Despite facing plenty of further hurdles from the day that "changed my life forever" he remained committed to his new lease on life and now aims to help others by sharing his story.

"My life as a biker had me exposed to a circle of some unsavoury associates that weren't very nice," he said.

"The things we got into and what we did, wasn't pleasant to say the least.

"I am 61-years-old and have been a biker for 42 of them.

"A life of drug taking, alcohol consumption, fights, riding hard and fast and living with having to look over your shoulder wherever I went... was the norm.

"I didn't have much respect for anything, anyone or authority from an early age. This just flowed into my adult life and I was a rebel without a cause right up until 1985."

He would later be diagnosed with having cirrhosis of the liver due to years of drug and alcohol abuse, which resulted in Mark needing a transplant in 2004.

"You'd go out Friday night and by Sunday morning you'd finish... we'd stay up partying all weekend," he said.

"You take the drugs to stay up to drink the alcohol."

It put him out of work for 12 months, and he later developed onset type 2 diabetes.

He found work at a steel foundry at Karrabin and found himself getting fitter and stronger before he snapped his Achilles tendon hopping off a forklift.

The search for less strenuous work led to him becoming a residential care officer for Disability Services Queensland.

It led to voluntary work and he worked with DRUG ARM street vans that went out at night in Ipswich, giving support to the homeless and supporting kids who were under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The tattoos that adorn his body and his life experience allowed him to make real headway.

His deteriorating health forced him to give up his paid and volunteer work after being diagnosed with stage three chronic kidney disease, which became stage five within two weeks.

At the moment, he undertakes haemodialysis treatment from home three times a week for seven hours at a time.

His current wife Sharon is his carer.

"When I think of Mark and his history and the things he's done... he's done crazy things," she said.

"When I think of the things that Mark has done under the influence of drugs and the things I've heard from his friends that went to school with him, it's absolutely amazing he's alive today."

Mark speaks to schools, youth groups and more as a part of Bikers4Christ, hoping to inspire hope for others down on their luck just as he was.

He lives with the consequences of his actions each and every day but is thankful for more than one second chance, first by becoming a Christian and then with a new liver.

"We can relate to them," he said.

"It's not counselling but we're sharing and listening to them and saying I know where you are and I know how you feel. You're not alone.

"It gives them a bit of hope. There's something else better than getting high. I don't push God on anyone but coming through what I've gone through... I can say this is where I am and that's how I got out of it.

"If you save one person, it's worth it."