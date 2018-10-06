From our Mayor to our PM, we are treated like cash cows

Letter to the Editor

We need politicians who are on our side

WE ARE very fortunate to live in the country we live in; a big, friendly, wealthy, resource rich land where we enjoy a standard of living which is the envy of the world.

The only unfortunate drawback is that we have to endure the vagaries of our politicians. These self-important beings inhabit all levels of government and are forever shaking us to extract more and more money - a lot of it unnecessary.

From our Mayor to the Prime Minister, they treat us like the eternal cash cow with nary a thought of the dwindling disposable cash we each try to hold on to.

Our Mayor wrote an article in The Gympie Times, thanking everyone for the fine effort they have all put in to make the Rattler run again.

He rattled off a long list of important people who have made this vital tourism attraction possible.

The only people he forgot to mention were the long suffering ratepayers who are actually paying for the Rattler.

This is the same Mayor who leads a council which charges us to dump rubbish in a dump that we actually own.

The State doesn't miss, either.

The idiotic ban on check out bags adds an estimated $400 million to the annual grocery bill.

Thanks, government for reducing our standard of living.

Thanks also for the container deposit legislation for adding to the cost of everything in a container.

Have you heard how we retrieve this deposit?

I believe that we have to provide the government with our bank details and each time we return a container to a collection point, 10 cents will be deposited into our bank account! Wow!

It's a great country - one worth fighting for.

We just need to pay particular care when we exercise our democratic right at the ballot box.

Make sure we question every candidate and, hopefully, we'll get a politician who is on our side for a change.

David Collins,

Araluen