From O'Brien, Lambie's drug test win to the Bay Men's Shed

Goose and gander

INDEPENDENT Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has found common ground with Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien and 84% of Australians who advocate drug testing politicians, according to survey companies YouGov and Fifty Acres.

Most people go even further than the Senator and MP, also believing they should have their pay docked if they test positive.

That creeps up to 90% for Australians 45 or older, the survey companies say.

Cash for Coast

THE Tin Can Bay Community and Men's Shed will receive $8000 more than the $68,000 it was expecting, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said yesterday.

The extra money will be used to protect the investment already promised in the federal budget and will be used to install secure safety windows, internal plumbing fixtures such as toilet and sinks and electrical work, including lighting and power outlets.

"People in Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach will benefit from this commitment,” he said.