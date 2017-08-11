28°
From mayor to music

Arthur Gorrie
| 11th Aug 2017 6:21 PM
Gympie Muster Bob Abbot helping set up.
Gympie Muster Bob Abbot helping set up. Renee Albrecht

"DON'T be a stranger.”

That's Rule Number One for newcomers to the famous Gympie Music Muster, according to Blues-playing former Noosa and Sunshine Coast mayor (and Muster board member) Bob Abbot.

And according to Mr Abbot, it is a rule everyone obeys.

"There are no strangers at the Muster,” he says.

Not for long anyway, he adds.

"Obviously I'm a Blues enthusiast,” says the all singing, all harp-playing organiser who may also be the most recognisable figure in local politics and culture.

"I'm a director of Gympie Muster Limited. My portfolio is programming,” he said, "working with (Caitlin Shadbolt mentor) Jeff Chandler.

"It'll be a great Muster.

Gympie Muster Neil Ellis from Coffs Harbour.
Gympie Muster Neil Ellis from Coffs Harbour. Renee Albrecht

"We've got Jessica Mauboy, Busby Marou, and of course if you're lucky, you'll catch Bob Abbot and the Fabulous Green Machine, playing in the Blues and Roots Bar.

"We've got line dancing and rock'n'roll dancing back in the Blues Bar and we've also got the Gympie Blues Club.

"They've got a regular jam at the Royal on the first and third Thursday of every month.

"They're doing a one-hour show midday each day at the Blues and Roots Bar,” he said.

"I was a mayor for 15 years, 11 at Noosa and four at the Sunshine Coast, and music is what kept me sane.

"I'm also with another band, the Strangest Dreamers and we're recording a CD now.”

Mr Abbot says the Muster is already in progress, in terms of people having a good time.

"It's just such a great event out here.

"It's quite unique. It's a festival that makes money for the community and it's run by and for the community.

"It really is a big community and a big family event and everyone has a good time,” he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bob abbot gympie music muster gympiemuster2017 neil ellis

Local Partners

The WA invasion puts wild west into Muster

PREPARATIONS: Hard at work preparing an annual family campsite at the Muster grounds are early campers Kevin Varley and Alan Quinn.

Westerners Muster had a long drive, and found their WA neighbours

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

