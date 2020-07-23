From London to Sydney to Gympie - a new hairdresser in town

Stewart Foreman has joined the team at Innovations.

INNOVATIONS Hair and Beauty Spa has welcomed a new hairdresser to the team at the Southside salon.

Owner Alan Forman announced on Facebook that new stylist Stewart Foreman had joined the team at the end of June.

Stewart said he had been a hairdresser for 22 years, and was excited to start a new chapter in Gympie.

Stewart has been a hairdresser for 22 years, first in the UK, then Sydney and now has settled in Gympie.

Stewart has been working at Innovations for almost a month and said he was loving it.

“I love the environment, and the banter, being English we love banter,” he said.

“I used to live in and work in Sydney with Alan’s son Joel.

“I worked closely together with Joel, and now I’m getting to meet some of his old clients in Gympie.”

Stewart, who is originally from London, said he moved to Sydney in 2013, and joked the move was prompted by Home and Away.

Now, he said he’s loving life so far in Gympie, having bought an old Queenslander in the area back in December.

Alan said it was a great opportunity for clients who missed Joel’s work to try out Stewart’s skills in the salon.