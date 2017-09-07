From Las Vegas to Gympie

HOT STUFF: The lads from Aussie Heat have come all the way for Las Vegas to take their shirts off for the girls in Gympie on September 30.

AFTER a warmer than usual winter, the end of spring is going to be a scorcher here in Gympie.

Direct from their long-standing residency at Las Vegas's Planet Hollywood, Australia's premier male dance show, Aussie Heat is finally bringing the heat back down under for their first Australian tour across the eastern states this September and October, stopping for one night only at Club 88.

Mark September 30 on your calendars, ladies because that's when the lads will be in town.

The touring started in Victoria on Saturday, and will wind up through New South Wales, into Queensland and then down to South Australia before finishing up in Melbourne.

As seen on Australia's Got Talent, So You think You Can Dance Australia and TMZ, Aussie Heat takes the male revue to an entirely new level.

Combining world class choreography, and electrifying break dance moves complemented with awe-inspiring chiselled bodies, the team of professionally trained dancers will indulge every fantasy in one heart-pounding show.

The ultimate special event, girls' night out or hen's night, this strip

tease is sure to entertain with its world class performers.

And for those seeking a little extra special attention, VIP packages are available, including pre show meet and greet with all cast members and a small pile of heat bucks - their very own currency.

This is a once-off opportunity to experience Las Vegas' #1 rated male adult show (Yelp 2016, Vegas Review Journal) - without the airfares.

Tickets to all shows are available now via www.AussieHeat.com.au or check out their Facebook and Instagram accounts at AussieHeatAU.