From Gympie to Beersheba

Julie Lee (Left) with others on her trip to Beersheba Contributed

THE Battle of Beersheba on October 31, 1917 has rightly become a defining moment of the Australian Light Horse and their campaign in World War One.

Then a part of Ottoman Syria, the heavily fortified town was the scene of a dramatic charge by the 4th Light Horse Brigade, ordered by Lieutenant General Harry Chauvel, after little headway had been made by British Corps to seize the town.

Employing their bayonets as makeshift swords, the momentum of the surprise attack carried them through the Turkish defences, over trenches and into the town.

In all, 1,000 prisoners were taken and vital water supplies were saved.

100 years later, Beersheba now sits in southern Israel, and was recently the final stage in a very emotional centenary celebration.

Gympie's Julie Lee, history fan and member of our local Light Horse, was one of the lucky few who saddled up and retraced the path those brave soldiers took a century ago.

"We were there for around three weeks or so,” she said of her trip.

"And we travelled across Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and of course Israel.”

With around 100 riders and far more non-riders taking part in the trip, it was both an incredible adventure for Ms Lee while also remaining incredibly powerful and moving.

From days spent on horseback to nights asleep in Bedouin tents, it was as much a trip through time as a celebration of the region's rich culture.

"Just to be in the place they fought and the history and culture of these places was just amazing,” she says while looking at a photograph of old ruins on her computer.

"This was a bridge the Australians had blown up - and apparently they had to do it a number of times because the Turkish soldiers would come back and repair it each time.”

The trip also allowed Ms Lee and her husband the chance to experience other parts of the rich culture and heritage of the area, including the Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust museum.

That the region was still often gripped with conflict, even after a century, was not lost on visitors either.

"At one point our tour guide pointed to the distance and said 'That's Syria', which really drove home how close we were,” she said, adding that at no point did she feel any trepidation or concern.

The centrepiece of the trip was undoubtedly the 100th anniversary ceremony, culminating in a recreation of that famous charge by the 4th Light Horse.

"The stretch of land that's left really isn't very big any more,” Ms Lee said, "There's a lot of buildings and roads surrounding it.”

"It may not be there for much longer either, I got told investors and developers were eyeing the spot - but they'll be pushing to have some kind of memorial for the spot.”

Although admitting the whirlwind pace of the trip was exhausting, Ms Lee encouraged others to make the trek as well, saying ultimately it was a moving and rewarding experience.