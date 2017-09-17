From gloom to bloom - there's something going on at drought-hit Goomeri

TOURISM BLOOM: Kirsty Green serves the coffee to Noosa visitors Pam Smyth, Martijn Mooij, Colin Smyth and Lorraine Kelsey at the impressively busy Goomeri Bakery.

TOURISM BLOOM: Kirsty Green serves the coffee to Noosa visitors Pam Smyth, Martijn Mooij, Colin Smyth and Lorraine Kelsey at the impressively busy Goomeri Bakery. Arthur Gorrie

THE drought is biting hard around Goomeri, but the tiny town at Gympie region's western fringe is biting right back, with new hope and a new attitude.

Sunday morning in Goomeri showed all the emerging promise of a Cinderella town, which may have found a glass slipper.

Joe Prendergast thinks so, as he describes his family's big move into regional tourism and hospitality.

They are now the owners the Goomeri Bakery, the Grand Hotel across the road and, just a bit out of town, the Dusty Hill Winery.

"We're up from Castaways Beach (Noosa),” Andrew Kelsey said as he enjoyed breakfast at Joe's Goomeri Bakery.

Mr Kelsey was there with friends Pam Smyth, Martin Mooij, Colin Smyth and his wife Lorraine Kelsey.

"We had a few nights camping at Borumba Dam,” Mrs Smyth said. "It was beautiful and we heard about this place (the bakery) when we were at the Dusty Hill Winery.”

"We're impressed. It's a lovely region,” Mr Kelsey said.

And he is not the only Noosa visitor now including Goomeri in a driving break from the beach.

Photos View Photo Gallery

But drought has hit hard at the region's traditional economic mainstay, grazing.

Farmers' daily routine includes worsening stock water shortages and pasture so dry it turns to dust and blows away when you walk on it.

And feed, some transported from as far as the Atherton Tableland, is getting more expensive.

"You don't have to go too far to find grazing business that are suffering,” said Show Society executive Trish McArthur, who grazes cattle in association with her husband Larry.

Mr McArthur says water has often been a big issue for grazing businesses.

But not far away, on the banks of the rapidly drying Bjelke-Petersen Dam, the Prendergast's Dusty Hill winery is not suffering at all.

"We irrigate,” said Joe's wife and winery manager, Miranda Prendergast. "It's good to get rain sometimes, but it's better if you can play God by putting on just the right amount when the vines need it.

But the big noticeable thing from which the Prendergast businesses seem to be benefiting most has nothing much to do with water.

Tourism, particularly food-based tourism has been an emerging pillar of the Goomeri economy for some time, but a busy Sunday at the bakery and other cafes around the town showed every sign of a slow-building boom.

At the winery, patrons began arriving soon 11am, when the gates were opened.

Cars kept rolling in, mostly headed for the licensed restaurant facility, which opens at the back onto a beautiful lawn and dam.

There is also a general store when local produce is sold, with "local” including produce from Kilkivan, Tiaro and Gympie, as well as around the South Burnett, including Kingaroy, Blackbutt, Crows Nest.

"We sell fudges, local produce, cheeses, candles, chillies, jams, preserves, soaps and we have our own label as well,” Miranda said.

Back at the bakery, Joe spoke of his family's enthusiasm, most notably his mother.

"After my old man passed away, about a year ago, Mum decided to head for France to learn the art of French bread and pastry making.

"She was 60 at the time.”

"And she had health issues too,” said another admirer, among customers out at the winery. "She's an amazing woman.”

"Mum can't be here unfortunately,” said Joe. "She's worked the midnight to 4am shift and she's asleep.”

After a show in March that was so dry organisers had to ask exhibitors to wash their horses and cattle before they came and to be careful of their consumption when they got there, Mrs McArthur said yesterday, it has only got worse.”

The town's famous Pumpkin Festival in May suffered so much from the dry that many of the famous pumpkins had to be bought in.

"We've had about 160points since the show in March (about 41mm) and that's it.”

And even irrigators are finding they have to spend a lot more on electricity for pumping.

Miranda Prendergast said the winery had "about 17 acres of vines” (just under 7ha).

"We're OK. We're in the Bjelke-Petersen Dam area and we have an allocation.

"But the dam is dropping. We had to move the pump again last week.

"We've been in and out of green drought since people's dams started to fall about five or six years ago.”

Dusty Hill wine maker and viticulturist Nick Pesudous, was relatively sanguine.

"When restrictions come in we won't be able to water the lawn, but we're not at that stage yet.

"At the end of 2009 and 10 we had just had five years of drought and had restrictions.

"There was nothing for the lawn but we could still keep the vines alive and we could still produce a crop.

"We entered into drought in 2004 and it didn't end until the floods of 2011.”

"I wouldn't say no to some rain about now, so we could save on pumping, but it we are a long way from running out of water or from restrictions that would impact us.”