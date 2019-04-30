Menu
FINDING GRATITUDE: Karen Purves will discuss the highs and lows in her life that led to writing the book Gratitude Prompts. Lucy Rutherford
I went from a doctor to homeless within a year

lucy rutherford
by
30th Apr 2019 9:47 AM | Updated: 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITHIN a year Karen Purves went from working as a medical practitioner to living on the streets.

The author sat down with the Western Star to discuss the highs and lows in her life that led to her writing her book Gratitude Prompts.

In 1999 Ms Purves' marriage of 14 years and career both ended, which resulted in her becoming homeless for six months.

"People assume that homelessness results from having a drug or alcohol problem - I was well educated and had a top-paying job and still ended up in that situation," Ms Purves said.

"I learnt to become grateful for just opening my eyes in the morning and being able to see the clouds in the sky."

After getting back on her feet, Ms Purves' daughter Evie died at the young age of 22 in 2013, dealing with the grief inspired her to write a book about the importance of gratitude.

"The answers were in the grief, so I sought the gems in the darkness," she said.

It took her a mere four weeks to finish her book after setting the goal of writing 1000 words a day.

The 65 topics and suggested actions discusses the power of gratitude in everyday life and its chain reaction in changing your life for the better.

Ms Purves will be at the Roma Library on Wednesday from 10.30am.

book tour gratitude homeless karen purves
