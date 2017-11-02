From Cooloola to Goomeri - latest candidate news

YOUR CHOICE: Gympie Times readers will be the judge on election day.

YOUR CHOICE: Gympie Times readers will be the judge on election day.

State election candidates so far for Gympie Times readers in the electorates of Gympie and Nanango:

.

.

Most Gympie Times readers will be in the Gympie electorate, except those from western districts around Kilkivan and Goomeri, who are in Nanango.

Here are the people offering to represent you in state parliament, after the November 25 election.

.

Gympie

Gympie One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson Rowan Schindler

ONE Nation's Gympie candidate Chelle Dobson left school in Year 10 and made her own private sector career, including acquiring a Diploma of Project Management and operating her own building industry business.

Mother of two and grandmother of one, she and her husband live in Gympie.

Mrs Dobson says farmers get treated without respect, rural people need a voice and "handballing” between the major parties helps no one.

.

Tony Perrett (Member for Gympie) Frances Klein

GYMPIE'S sitting member, the LNP's representative Tony Perrett wants to deliver "real job prospects, practical support for families and our community and much needed infrastructure".

"Brisbane-centric ideologically driven" policies had tended towards "increased regulation and bureaucratic intrusion into our lives," he said yesterday.

The "politically correct brigade" had he says, promoted "nanny state intrusion" and demonised farmers and law abiding gun weapons licence holders.

At the time of writing, the Queensland Greens and the Labor Party have yet to announce candidates for Gympie.

.

Nanango

Douglas Grant has been preselected as the One Nation candidate for Nanango. Contributed

ECONOMIC issues are core concerns for One Nation's Nanango candidate Douglas Grant, an electrician and security consultant.

He says neither of the major parties seems "capable or competent of running the state's finances''.

"In comparison to other states, Queensland now has the highest debt to Gross State Product," he says.

In addition to One Nation's other policies, he says earnings and employment should be kept in Queensland.

.

Greens Candidate for Nanango John Harbison. Contributed

THE impact of mining and other development on farming communities is a big issue for the Queensland Greens' Nanango candidate, environmental scientist John Harbison. A specialist in groundwater assessment, his earlier work was as a soil technician and coal chemist.

"We need mining to support our economy, but the benefits must flow to the community and not be at the expense of productive farmland, water resources and unique ecosystems," he said.

..

Nanango MP Deb Frecklington. Contributed

RAISED on a cattle property, sitting Nanango MP and LNP deputy leader Deb Frecklington says she is proud to have delivered practical infrastructure, including new highway overtaking lanes and bridge upgrades, and new police and ambulance stations and courthouses.

She wants improvements for areas recently included in Nanango, including Woolooga, Kilkivan and Goomeri. "I want to ensure our region has a real voice in Brisbane," she said.

..

Labor candidate for Nanango Ben Rankin Contirubted

SOUTH Burnett small business owner and Labor candidate for Nanango, Ben Rankin made the South Burnett his home six years ago after making a tree-change from Redcliffe.

He says he made the decision because of "the love of country living, business ventures and the desire to raise his children in the bush".

He lives at Yarraman with his wife and three children.

A turf farm, butcher shops, trucks and warehouses have been his workplaces.

..