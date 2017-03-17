From boxing to box step: What to check out this weekend

INTO THE RING: Fred Brophy's Boxing Troupe comes to Kilkivan tonight.

1: Fred Brophy's Boxing Troupe

EVER wanted to be punched square in the face by a trained professional?

Well, you'll have a chance when Fred Brophy's boxing troupe makes a triumphant return to the Kilkivan Hotel tonight.

For those who'd like to test just how much punishment the human head can take, they'll have a chance to step into the ring for one-minute bouts with Fred's travelling band of boxers.

Fight nights at the Kilkivan Hotel have become a drawcard for the local community, bringing back boxing's old-school showmanship and theatricality.

You can check out the fights tonight from 6pm.

2: Long Flat Dance

When:

Tonight, 7.30pm

Where:

Long Flat Hall

Put on your dancing shoes and head to the Long Flat hall for a night of dancing and fun.

Adults $12, High School students $6.

3: Eumundi Heritage Showcase

When:

Sunday, from 10am-3pm

Where:

Eumundi School Arts Hall, corner of Pacey St and Memorial Drive

A great day out for the whole family, view digital stories, climb into a jet fighter cockpit, experience free workshops for the young and young at heart.

4: Belli Hall Dance

When:

Tonight, from 7.30pm

Where:

Belli Hall, 1170 Kenilworth Rd, Belli Park

The Belli Hall is hosting its next old-time dance this Saturday from 7.30pm.

Entry $14, with country supper provided.

5: Gala Open Garden

When:

Sunday, 9am-3pm

Where:

Adoni Lodge, 729 Kenilworth Skyring Rd, Carters Ridge

A great day out for a good cause, Adoni Lodge will be opening its doors this Sunday to raise funds for Leukaemia research.

Coinciding with the 'Be Brave and Shave' campaign, the day will feature open garden walks, high tea, stalls and raffles.

Entry $5.

6: Museum Markets

When:

Sunday, 7am-noon

Where:

Duck Ponds, Lake Alford

Situated on the picturesque duck ponds at Lake Alford, the Museum Markets are held every first, third and fifth Sunday around town.

Featuring various stalls, fresh produce, plants, crafts and more.

7: Gympie Tennis

When:

Today and Tomorrow

Where:

Queens Park

There'll be plenty of fun on the court this weekend, as over 120 veteran players stake their claim for glory at the Gold City Tournament this weekend.

8: Gympie Gem Club

When:

Today, 9am-noon

Where:

Cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St

Learn how to make your own jewellery, as well as cut and polish your own gemstones.

Inquiries 0409350026.

9: Imbil Markets

When:

Sunday, 8am-2pm

Where:

Imbil town centre

Weekend markets with a beautiful backdrop.

There's plenty to see and do, including fresh food, clothing woodworking and crafts.

10: Learner Dance Group

When:

Sunday, 12.30pm-3.30pm

Where:

Long Flat Hall

Ever wanted to boogie with the best of them? Here's your shot. Costs $4 with afternoon tea provided.