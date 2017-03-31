From banker to Angel pilot

Malcolm Alcorn from Angel Flight at the airport at Kybong.

WHILE many retirees take cruises and caravan trips, a former banker from Gympie flies the sick and injured to much-needed medical care around Queensland.

Malcolm Alcorn, 70, retired four years ago after more than 40 years in banking and finance, since then he has completed 13 Angel Flight volunteer missions.

Mr Alcorn, who retired as business manager of ANZ Gympie, started flying at the age of 23 and said it is a pleasure to be involved in something which makes a difference.

"I've got a commercial pilot licence, so thought I could utilise a bit of my aircraft to help others.

"Angel Flights take various people who need services in Brisbane or elsewhere. They are very rewarding to be a part of.

"Last one I did was to pick up a guy from St George and take him to Toowoomba for cancer treatment."

After buying his own aircraft, Mr Alcorn started flying for Angel Flight Australia around eight years ago.

"I guess I started doing it when I bought my own aircraft. I thought it was a worthwhile thing to do.

"Most of them have chronic illness or something like that.

"I've picked people up from Tin Can Bay, Jericho, take them to Rockhampton or Brisbane.

"You can do eight hours in a car on a bumpy road, or you can fly it in two.

"It makes a huge difference."

Mr Alcorn has been a pilot for 47 years. He first began flying gliders before a chance flight in a small single-prop Cessna had the pilot hand controls to him.

"I was flying in Gladstone with this Harbour Queen girl and this pilot, and he got up there and kind of gave controls to me.

"It is something which gets into your bloodstream a little bit. The bloke took me out there one day and that's how it started.

"I was a banker for 44 years, I did a lot of flying in that, specifically in agribusiness. I'd leave Gympie at five o'clock and have breakfast with the morning.

"The auditors always had a go at me because I had clients all over the country. It wasn't hard for me because I had my licence and plane."

After all this time, Mr Alcorn said flying with Angel Flight allows him to fulfil his passion and help people.

"I used to do a lot of stand in stuff for charter pilots, haven't done that for years so since I've semi-retired I have started Angel Flights.

"I still enjoy flying. It is getting a bit tough now, there's a lot of costs and requirements with aging planes.

"I wouldn't do it if I didn't enjoy it.

"To see Australian by air is certainly something special. To see them from 6000-7000 feet is amazing."