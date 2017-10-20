From a line of soldier heroes, Gympie soldier renews link

FULL CIRCLE: Gympie Grandparents Darrel and Sylvaney Knight were stunned at the return of their grandson, who will help mark Gympie's link to the Battle of Beersheba at commemorations next weekend.

CORI Martin's family ties to the military include a Gympie link to one of Australia's most daring First World War victories.

The Battle of Beersheba, won under the leadership of war hero Lieutenant General Sir Harry Chauvel, will be commemorated in Brisbane next Saturday, just shy of the battle's 100th anniversary on October 31.

Tank driver Lance Corporal Martin will be in the parade, as part of the 2/14 Light Horse Regiment.

And while the charge at Beersheba surprised the Turks, L. Cpl Martin yesterday paid an almost equally surprising visit to his grandparents, Darrel and Sylvaney Knight.

"I'm gong to surprise my grandmother with a bunch of flowers,” he whispered as we made our stealthy way up the driveway of the Grandview Place home of family friend Christine Patea, where Darrel and Sylvaney were visiting.

Mrs Knight was stunned, tearful and almost overwhelmed as her grandson made a sudden appearance outside the home.

Photographer Renee Albrecht caught the whole thing on video.

"From when he was knee high, he wanted to be a soldier and drive a tank,” Mrs Knight said.

"And what did he do? He became a soldier and drove a tank,” she said.

L. Cpl Martin explained that even his tank has a close family connection, including a strong link to Gympie.

He had been given the right to name his vehicle, the only catch being that the name must begin with the same letter as the company he is in.

"I was fortunate enough to be in "C” Company, so I could name it Chauvel, after Sir Harry,” he said yesterday.

The famous battle, in which Australian Light Horse troops charged from the desert side of the fortress, saw Australians taking advantage of the fact that this was thought to be impossible until it was actually achieved.