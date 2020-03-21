From a chef to a man of the cloth

Rev. David Seligmann is the new Pastor of the Zion Lutheran Church in Gympie.

“BECAUSE I’m single and still quite young I asked to be placed near my family in Brisbane,” new Lutheran Pastor David Seligmann said.

Rev Seligmann was ordained in December and on January 19 started his first post at Gympie and said he really likes “the feel” of the town.

“It’s that community spirit and it’s small enough I can walk to the shops or to see my congregation – and the lack of traffic is pleasant, compared to Brisbane,” he said.

Rev Seligmann said he originally had aspirations to be a chef, but God had other plans.

“I remember when I was going to school at St Peter’s Lutheran College. Some of the college Pastors there came through for me when I wasn’t doing so good. They really helped me and gave me a good connection with my faith,” he said.

“At 19 I thought, that’s what I want to do, inspire others and help people.”

Over the course of the next seven years he completed two degrees with the Australian Lutheran College; a Bachelor of Theology and Bachelor of Ministry.

“I never expected to go to university,” Rev Seligmann said with a chuckle.

Here in Gympie Rev Seligmann feels like he has been welcomed with open arms, not just by his congregation but by other local church leaders too.

“The ministers network are really supportive which is great when you’re a first time Pastor like me,” he said.

Sunday is his busiest day with the service at 8.30am and Sunday school in the afternoons twice a month.

He is also in demand for baptisms, funerals and weddings but says one of his biggest roles is in Pastoral care.

“Sometimes people just need someone to talk to,” he said.

Despite, or even because of the turbulent time with the coronavirus crisis, Rev Seligmann says they will keep the services going as long as they can and believes in the power of prayer to help.

“We’ve been doing special prayers for a few weeks now.”