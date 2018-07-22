From 4 friends to 65 strangers; huge hike for walking group

HIKING enthusiast Jeff Budden's usual treks might feel like a walk in the park, but this weekend he was "blown away” when his usual group doubled in size.

Previously joined by no more than 33 people in the past, Mr Budden instead found himself joined by 65 others on his 12km planned hike of the River to Rail Trail.

He said he was stunned by how the walks have taken on a life of their own; especially given their low key beginnings as a group of four friends.

The group's almost on track. Contributed

"I just wanted someone to come hiking with me,” he said.

"It's just blown out of proportion.”

Mr Budden, administrator of the Take a Hike - SE Qld Facebook page, said the idea of going for walks started about a year ago.

It was originally himself and three friends, but when two left for Toowoomba he realised he needed some new blood.

He started the page, and within two months it had attracted 50 members.

Jeff Budden, hiking enthusiast. Contributed

It now has more than 1200, with people sharing new trails, photos and experiences.

Mr Budden attributed today's unexpected explosion was due to several things including it being their first weekend date (they usually walk on Thursdays), and the unique local location.

The group itself had also opened up the region, with new and interesting places cropping up all the time like the River Walk.

"We didn't realise Gympie had these nice little places to walk,” he said.

The group. Contributed

Given the success of today's effort, Mr Budden said there was definitely an interest in repeating it.

"”We'll try and put a few extra dates on the weekend,” he said.

Of course, more people did not always guarantee everything felt merrier.

On the trail. Contributed

"I was a bit nervous,” Mr Budden said.

"There were so many people to look after.”

He said it was easier with smaller groups because "you can keep an eye on them”.

It was ultimately a non-issue for Budden, though, with everyone "happy” for the chance to be out and about as a group.