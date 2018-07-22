Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hiking through Gympie.
Hiking through Gympie. Contributed
Offbeat

From 4 friends to 65 strangers; huge hike for walking group

scott kovacevic
by
22nd Jul 2018 3:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIKING enthusiast Jeff Budden's usual treks might feel like a walk in the park, but this weekend he was "blown away” when his usual group doubled in size.

Previously joined by no more than 33 people in the past, Mr Budden instead found himself joined by 65 others on his 12km planned hike of the River to Rail Trail.

He said he was stunned by how the walks have taken on a life of their own; especially given their low key beginnings as a group of four friends.

The group's almost on track.
The group's almost on track. Contributed

"I just wanted someone to come hiking with me,” he said.

"It's just blown out of proportion.”

Mr Budden, administrator of the Take a Hike - SE Qld Facebook page, said the idea of going for walks started about a year ago.

It was originally himself and three friends, but when two left for Toowoomba he realised he needed some new blood.

He started the page, and within two months it had attracted 50 members.

Jeff Budden, hiking enthusiast.
Jeff Budden, hiking enthusiast. Contributed

It now has more than 1200, with people sharing new trails, photos and experiences.

Mr Budden attributed today's unexpected explosion was due to several things including it being their first weekend date (they usually walk on Thursdays), and the unique local location.

The group itself had also opened up the region, with new and interesting places cropping up all the time like the River Walk.

"We didn't realise Gympie had these nice little places to walk,” he said.

The group.
The group. Contributed

Given the success of today's effort, Mr Budden said there was definitely an interest in repeating it.

"”We'll try and put a few extra dates on the weekend,” he said.

Of course, more people did not always guarantee everything felt merrier.

On the trail.
On the trail. Contributed

"I was a bit nervous,” Mr Budden said.

"There were so many people to look after.”

He said it was easier with smaller groups because "you can keep an eye on them”.

It was ultimately a non-issue for Budden, though, with everyone "happy” for the chance to be out and about as a group.

gympie health gympie life lifestyle walking group walking tracks walking trail
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Gympie netball stars shine at carnival

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gympie netball stars shine at carnival

    Netball IT WAS nothing but net for Gympie's netball stars at this weekend's carnival as juniros and seniors stormed the courts for some furious action.

    • 22nd Jul 2018 5:00 PM
    Emergency crews kept busy as grass fire flares near Gympie

    Emergency crews kept busy as grass fire flares near Gympie

    Environment fFirefighters are currently backburning, strengthening firebreaks.

    • 22nd Jul 2018 4:29 PM
    GALLERY: 18 fun photos from the Zinc Race Day

    premium_icon GALLERY: 18 fun photos from the Zinc Race Day

    Sport All the highlights from yesterday's races.

    Frustrated swimmer has hygiene concerns with aquatic centre

    Frustrated swimmer has hygiene concerns with aquatic centre

    News He has complained to council and Belgravia but no luck

    Local Partners