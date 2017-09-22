Frock up for The Gympie Times Ladies' Day

ALL IS SET: Gympie Turf Club treasurer Don Arthur is looking forward to The Gympie Times Ladies' Race Day.

ALL IS SET: Gympie Turf Club treasurer Don Arthur is looking forward to The Gympie Times Ladies' Race Day. Leeroy Todd

THE Gympie Turf Club is hallowed ground for many people, and today the field will be awash with people from all walks of life coming together for The Gympie Times Race Day.

Gympie Turf Club treasurer Don Arthur said are excited to present, along with The Gympie Times, the race day.

"We expect fair weather, which will help with a good day's racing," he said.

"We hope to get a good crowd again and have a great time."

The Gympie Times general manager Tracey Mckean said the day is a favourite on the racing calendar, with a specific focus on the ladies.

"Not only will they receive free entry into the racecourse, the first 200 through the gate will also receive a rose thanks to Karinya Florist and the Gympie Turf Club," she said.

The Gympie Times have printed vouchers in each edition this week, with the chance to win one of several prizes.

"There is a Kingfisher Bay Resort two night holiday to win valued at $477, don't forget to cut out the entry form on page 50 of today's Gympie Times and take it with you to the track," Mckean said.

Place your entry in the Gympie Times barrel at the stage area, to be drawn at 2pm.

The first entry drawn will win the Kingfisher Bay Resort prize and a $100 Mia Bella gift voucher.

"The next four entries to be drawn will receive a $100 Mia Bella gift voucher," Mckean said.

Mckean was coy as to whether she would enter the Fashions in the Field.

"We encourage everyone to dress in black and white and look forward to the Fashions on the Field, which has over $2000 in cash and prizes to be won," she said.

"I am looking forward to the spending the day at the track with the Gympie Times team and having a couple of bets including the last local race - The Gympie Times Battlers Cup."