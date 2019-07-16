Frigid morning and frost for Gympie tomorrow

GYMPIE is expecting a minimum of just 1C in the morning and the Bureau of Meteorology is saying to expect a light morning frost.

A large, slow-moving high over the Great Australian Bight extends a stable, cool and dry airmass over much of Queensland leading to fine weather throughout the state. There will be little change to the weather pattern during the next few days as the high will continue to move very slowly. Cool nights throughout and morning frosts are likely about parts of the southern and central interior.

Light winds should become south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then light in the middle of the day. Overnight temperatures falling to between 1 and 8 with daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.

A cool, frosty morning at Pie Creek. Photo by Janice O'Pray Janice O'Pray

Tomorrow night should not get down quite as low, with a minimum of 5C predicted for Thursday morning, 4C on Friday morning and 5C on Saturday.

The days for the rest of the week are expcted to be sunny, with maximums of around 22C or 22C.

With much of southeastern Queensland still experiencing overnight minimum temperatures that are at least eight degrees below the long-term monthly average, it's likely that more cold fronts will extend this cold into the weekend.

Temperatures this morning were between eight and 10 degrees below the long-term monthly average, with places like Beaudesert, Dalby and Stanthorpe also cooling to well below zero degrees.

This comes as a lingering dry airmass in the wake of a series of frontal systems lingered over the eastern interior, and together with clear overnight skies inhibiting the trapping of heat, brought these extremely cold early mornings.

Brace yourself Gympie, the cold is on its way. Contributed

A series of cold fronts are expected to impact the southern and southeastern parts of the country from Wednesday, preventing any significant daytime heating. Although the bulk of rain and any snowfalls from these systems should generally be isolated to the southern parts of the country, affecting mainly South Australia, southern New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania, the cold air associated with these systems will spread across the eastern interior.

On Friday and Saturday, early morning temperatures could be below freezing for most of the east as skies clear, including most of the interior west of the Great Dividing Range, slopes and plains and over the tablelands. Temperatures near freezing should also extend into parts of Sydney and southern Queensland early from Friday.

Warmer conditions are expected from Sunday as frontal activity decreases, and high pressure systems become the dominant feature over the eastern parts of the country.