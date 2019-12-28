‘Frightening’: Hundreds of Gympie wildlife dying from drought

Ginny Parisot, who has set up a GoFundMe page to support the Paula & David – Wild Life Home said the animal hospice is in a "fragile situation".

THE lack of water and food for the creatures hit hardest by the region’s drought has reached “frightening” levels, according to wildlife carer Paula Rowlands.

The former nurse, who cares for hundreds of injured and sick wildlife at any one time, with husband David at their Glastonbury Wild Life Home said the weather’s effect on animals is the worst she’s seen in the region.

More and more wild macropods, that were previously released by the couple, are returning hungry at night for extra feed, she said.

“They’re in crisis,” she said of the scores of native animals in her care with stress-related diseases due to lack of food and water.

“The mechanics of the koala is breaking down – the ground is too dry and they are not getting any nutrition out of the leaf because they have no nourishment in them.”

“I rescued a big beautiful girl koala in Upper Widgee- I put fluid under her skin to try and hydrate her but she died anyway.

“They are dying from renal failure.”

Paula Rowlands nursing one of her cute charges.

Resources to care for the increasing numbers at the property are dwindling too, she said, triggering a campaign by a former volunteer to raise money to help prop up food and water costs.

“It’s getting very hard,” the dedicated carer said.

“Our dam which is huge is only an eighth full, and the grass is getting to be non-existent.”

She said not only are they getting more animals, she is losing more than ever.

“I‘ve never seen it this bad that everything is suffering

“Flying fox are starving everywhere – they are falling out of the sky.

“I would say – we lost thousands and thousands of grey-headed flying fox with the drought from Gympie to Pomona. They’re all compromised and starving.”

Since the droughts and fires we’ve lost about 60% of our macropods, west of the Great Dividing Range. She said roos, bandicoots and koalas are all venturing closer to roads in search of any food they can – adding to death and injured totals as well.

“It’s frightening.”

She urges anyone in the region with wildlife on their property to put out containers of water and to take care near roads.

Gympie region residents with wildlife concerns can contact the sanctuary on 5484 9111 24 hours a day, Mrs Rowlands said.

To donate to the Rowland’s Wild Life Home: CLICK HERE

www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-saving-injured-orphan-koalas-amp-kangaroos