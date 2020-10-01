Frightened Gympie feline stuck in tree for 3 days

AN adventurous cat has caused chaos for its owner after becoming stuck near the top of a 10m tall tree.

Jen Unwin took to social media on Tuesday morning after the disappearance of her ginger cat Crookshanks.

The feisty feline went missing near Rifle Range and Tin Can Bay roads.

The search ended today, but with a new problem: the feisty feline had clambered to the very top of a neighbour’s tree well, out of reach of a normal house ladder, but was too frightened to come down.

Owner Jen Unwin has taken to social media in the hunt for help to bring Crookshanks back down.

Ms Unwin has asked for help to bring Crookshanks back to earth.

“I’m wondering if someone could help me out, the firies won’t help as their ladder won’t be long enough and the water from the hose may not get that high,” she said on the Gympie Community Group Facebook page.

“Is there someone that can please please help me.

“He’s been stuck up there for three days and I don’t know what to do.”

“The neighbour said they were going to get in contact with an arborist but am looking for other options.”