Friesian heifers under the hammer

Dairy cows went under the hammer at Nanango recently.

LAST Thursday's multi-vendor dairy heifer sale at the Nanango Showgrounds saw firm prices paid for 100 mostly friesian and friesian X dairy females with some jersey and brown swiss.

The annual sale by Cochrane Livestock Rural Services saw a top price of $3150 for Lots 3, 6 and 12 with Lot 41 selling for $3000.

There was strong demand from Darling Downs and Burnett dairies throughout the sale for the wet and heavy springing heifers with tick-free or cleared status.

The more backward the heifers, the less the demand, which reflects the difficult season and farmers' ability to carry grower cattle.

Auctioneer, John Cochrane, was pleased with the buying panel of some 50 persons coming from Wide Bay, the Darling Downs and the Burnett.

The rainfall this past week certainly had the effect of lifting prices and demand and with more rain forecast, confidence has lifted.

Mr Cochrane and his team achieved a 100% clearance at a sale average above expectation.