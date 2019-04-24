Friends robbed of 'indestructible' pair at music festival

Friends and family of the Sunshine Coast pair that were found dead at Rabbits Eat Lettuce have expressed their despair over the shock deaths.

FRIENDS have taken to social media to express condolences over two young lives lost at a music festival, sparking further calls for pill testing.

Maleny's Dassarn Tarbutt, 24 and Nambour's Ebony Greening, 22, were found in a tent at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival near Warwick on Monday.

Police expect a toxicology report will determine the cause of death in the coming weeks, but they are being treated as suspected drug overdoses.

It's left loved ones shocked and saddened, with friends leaving their tributes on social media.

Declan Grant was friends with both Mr Tarbutt and Ms Greening.

"I had the pleasure of knowing these two people, they were both beautiful souls who always thought about others," he wrote.

"To the people focusing on the fact it was a possible O.D need to grow up.

"They were at a music festival, and pills and other drugs are a part of that culture, and always will be.

"This is why we need pill testing."

Colin Dixon's daughter knew Mr Tarbutt well. "He spent many an hour at my house chilling in front of the tele," he wrote.

"He also played cards at our local pub on a Tuesday night, he was a genuine, nice lad. I am shocked at this.

"I'm going to have to tell my daughter this sad news when she wakes up. RIP to both of you and much love to your families."

Jak McGree expressed condolences: "Not Dassarn, such an absolute legend. Fly high dude."

"Can't even believe it. He was indestructible."

Becca Smith agreed "Best person in the world, so heartbreaking."