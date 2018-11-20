Friends lucky to be alive after freak Gympie servo crash

Carly Duckworth and Alana Buchanan's shared a frightening experience and were lucky to escape serious injury when a vehicle ploughed through the front of the Southside service station where the two women were chatting inside.

THE outcome of a freak accident when a car ploughed into a busy service station on Southside on Saturday could have been very different.

Workmates Alana Buchanan and Carly Duckworth, who had bumped into each other while paying for fuel at the Southside Caltex service station on Saturday afternoon, were mid-conversation when a car careened through the store shop front, shattering glass, smashing through shelving and hitting the two women before it came to a halt in the store.

Mrs Buchanan had just turned from the counter after paying and was saying goodbye to Mrs Duckworth who was about to leave the store when within seconds, shelving crashed into Mrs Buchanan before the car had her pinned next to the counter.

A vehicle went through the store at Caltex Gympie Southside. Tony Espin

"I couldn't remember those seconds before hand,” Mrs Buchanan said.

"I turned around to walk out then shelving flung around and hit me in the chest.”

Barely time to be startled by the large bang of shattering glass, Mrs Buchanan said it was only when she was momentarily stuck she looked around to see the crashed car.

Her first thought was: "I have to get out of here”. and wriggled free

"I wriggled enough that I was able to free myself,” she said.

Running straight around to her friend, who had been sliced on the arm from the car's window framing as it tore through, she said the pair just told each other in disbelief how lucky they were, before being taken to the Gympie emergency department.

Mrs Buchanan, who was left with bruising, said there were some what ifs that ran through her mind such as if her young son had been with her, but who was instead at home while the Gympie mum snuck in some early Christmas shopping for him.

She said it was uncanny that her friend, who did not usually shop at Southside, was there at the same time having an equally close call.

"I just feel like I wasn't meant to take that extra step and was just so lucky,” she said.

Gympie police are investigating the incident in which it is believed a 61-year-old woman had been driving the car.