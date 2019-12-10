Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Compared with Carla Thursday's youthful late-night-drive track debut single Paper Cut, NYE is a one-mic-one-take alt-pop ballad drawing heavily on inspiration from the idea “friends you can’t keep up with.”
Compared with Carla Thursday's youthful late-night-drive track debut single Paper Cut, NYE is a one-mic-one-take alt-pop ballad drawing heavily on inspiration from the idea “friends you can’t keep up with.”
Entertainment

How friends inspired a heartfelt song by an upcoming singer

by Luci Lenarduzzi
10th Dec 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NYE is the second single by Ipswich songwriter Carla Thursday.

Compared with her youthful late-night-drive track debut single Paper Cut, NYE is a one-mic-one-take alt-pop ballad drawing heavily on inspiration from the idea "friends you can't keep up with."

Thursday remembers writing the song around Christmas, when she was in an online writing group, I Heart Songwriting Club, and was given the theme "Christmas tradition".

She decided against the theme and wrote about how every New Year's Eve her friends "try to get together".

"When you grow into adulthood, finding the time to see or connect with your friends can be hard, life just gets in the way sometimes," she said.

Thursday's track draws on the guilt you feel when you miss a friend's birthday, or you don't call them back because you're busy. It is relatable.

"It was an apology…a reminder," Thursday said.

"I was surprised how the song turned out, it made my best friend cry."

Thursday said she wanted a song that was "meant to sound live and nostalgic," something that sounded like you're playing the piano in your living room.

It had to be "intimate, minimally produced, raw and authentic", she said.

The track transports you through the history of your friendships, reminding you of their value and how you should make time for them.

Carla Thursday's NYE is a "honest, heartfelt, and intimate" second single, which is to be released December 19 - before New Year's Eve.

carla thursday editors picks entertainment musician singer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        55 children a day for 20 years, and telling it like it is

        premium_icon 55 children a day for 20 years, and telling it like it is

        News The Gympie director of the United Church Child Care Centre Kelli Radford celebrates an impressive milestone

        • 10th Dec 2019 2:21 PM
        Gympie wins the 2019 Tidy Towns award

        premium_icon Gympie wins the 2019 Tidy Towns award

        News To receive such a prestigious award from Keep Australia Beautiful is a badge our...

        2032 Olympics bid could deliver Very Fast Train for Gympie

        premium_icon 2032 Olympics bid could deliver Very Fast Train for Gympie

        News Fixing the train issues that link Gympie to the southeast could be key factor in...

        Gympie region’s drought declaration long overdue

        premium_icon Gympie region’s drought declaration long overdue

        News Gympie MP Tony Perrett has welcome the official return of Gympie region’s drought...