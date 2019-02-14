Friends devastated after roofer's freak electrocution

Mr White’s four co-workers were rescued from the roof. Picture: Jeremy Piper

FRIENDS of Joel White say they are devastated after the young labourer touched live wires and was killed while carrying out asbestos removal works in Sydney's west.

The popular 24-year-old was working on the roof of an industrial building in Moorebank with four other men when the incident occurred about 2pm on Monday.

Authorities said Mr White was holding a metal pole when he brushed against the electrical wires near the building and was electrocuted.

Joel White was electrocuted at a worksite at Moorebank on Monday. Picture: Facebook

Sources have told The Daily Telegraph Mr White was working for a company called Perry's Roofing, which had been called in to remove an asbestos roof and replace it with a metal one.

It is understood Mr White was working for Perry's as a labourer and had only started in the job recently.

The company began removing the asbestos at the weekend.

Friend Khaled Alfas said Mr White was "one of my best mates".

"There's nothing you couldn't not like about him, he had a heart of gold, when you were out he made sure everyone got home, no matter what part of the night it was," Mr Alfas said.

The Daily Telegraph understands Mr White was in the process of removing and asbestos roof at the worksite. Picture: Facebook

"It's hard to explain, but when you were out he would put his body on the line for you. You would never expect something like this to happen to him."

Mr Alfas said Mr White also spent time working at his family's Italian restaurant called Enzo's aside from labouring.

One young woman who went to high school with Mr White said "we would constantly talk" when together.

"Never did he not have a smile on his face, (he was) such a caring and bubbly soul," she said.

Friends say Mr White was “bubbly and caring”. Picture: Jeremy Piper

"He really will be missed dearly by the ones he touched."

Another friend took to social media to post a tribute to Mr White, writing he was in disbelief: "It still feels like a dream and you have left us all lost for words with this tragic news, but the person you were to many should not go unspoken.

"If anyone was to ever to call your phone, you would never answer it but if anyone ever needed you to be there at a time of need, you would be there in a heartbeat."

Mr White's four co-workers were rescued from the roof, with one man taken to Liverpool Hospital suffering severe burns to his legs.

Authorities had to shut off the power before they could declare Mr White dead and free his body from the site.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.