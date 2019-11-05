‘Friendly’ face behind Gympie pharmacy retires after 33 years

Jodie Grosskopf, Deon List (CEO of Friendlies Discount Pharmacies), Wendy Nissen and Glen Alfredson at Wendy's retirement celebration last Thursday.

A FAMILIAR friendly face at the Friendlies Discount Pharmacy in Mary St said goodbye last Thursday after more than three decades.

Wendy Nissen picked Halloween as her day to retire, after working for the Mary Street pharmacy for 33 years.

Mrs Nissen joined the team at Friendlies Discount Pharmacy in September 1986, starting in an administrative role.

She was also involved with the Friendlies Board for eight years, starting in 1987.

Mrs Nissen was presented with flowers and was asked to cut her retirement cake, made especially for the occasion, while the CEO of the Friendlies Discount Pharmacies Deon List, staff and customers looked on.

The Friendlies is a community owned organisation that is focused on providing benefits to its members and the community and is an institution in Gympie, having been operating out of the same building since 1924.

The Friendlies works as an association were members receive benefits and discounts by purchasing an annual subscription.