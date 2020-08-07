Friday headlines: Horror crash and gold mine resurrection

Authorities have been unable to say how a vegetation fire, located not far from the Goomboorian National Park, was started or how much land it burnt out before being brought under control yesterday afternoon. FILE PHOTO Photo: Clive Lowe

HAPPY Friday, Gympie region.

A gloomy end to the working week is in store, with the Gold City almost certain to see some rain today.

The Bureau of Meteorology lists Gympie at a 95 per cent chance of any rain, with a purple patch most likely in the afternoon and evening.

We’re heading for a top of 24 today.

Here’s what else is making news around the region today, the 7th of August.

Young man critical after car slams into pole at Imbil

A man in his twenties has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital overnight after a horror crash at Imbil last night

$15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

The economic devastation caused by the Victorian second wave has forced a $15.6 billion expansion of the JobKeeper wage subsidy, in a desperate bid to keep more businesses on taxpayer-funded life support for longer.

Vegetation fire northeast of Gympie eventually brought under control

Authorities have been unable to say how a vegetation fire, located not far from the Goomboorian National Park, was started or how much land it burnt out before being brought under control yesterday afternoon.

Businesses to hear how to ride growth coming Gympie’s way

THE Gympie business community will learn from three of the heaviest hitters on the Sunshine Coast later this month when the Chamber of Commerce explores how to capitalise on the region’s enormous potential.

REVEALED: Next step in plan to resurrect Gympie gold mine

GOLD mining could soon be Gympie’s calling card once more, with the council about to explore the first step in trying to bring the old Goldfields mine back to life.

