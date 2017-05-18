Friday at the Show: what's on?

DAY two of the Gympie Show commences tomorrow, and here's when you can all of today's excitement.
(Please note all performance times are approximate only, and subject to change without notice.)
USC Pavilion
9AM Joyology
10AM GTA - 150 years of Gympie
11AM Mini Pageant
1PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie
2PM Grand Parade - Stage Closed
3PM GGRP - Matt Golinski
4PM GSHS - Solo/Duo
5PM AICM
6PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie
7PM Fashion Parade - Brought to you by Deb's Country Outfitters & Intimo
8PM Joyology
Saddle World Main Arena
From 7:30AM Qld Show Jumping Championships - 115cm Height Class
8AM Hack Class
10AM Qld Show Jumping Championships - 125Cm Height Class
2PM 5th Lighthorse Display
2.30PM Grand Parade; James Nash State High School - Acapella Choir - National Anthem
3PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)
3.30PM Qld Show Jumping Championships - Topsy Bath Memorial - 140+ Height Class
5PM Dog High Jump
5.30PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)
5.45PM Jenquine Double Dan Horsemanship
6.15PM FMX Kaos Entertainment - Wide Bay Motorcycles & Gympie Regional Realty
7PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)
7.15PM Muster Ambassador - Travis Collins
8PM Fireworks - Tom Grady Guess the last Colour
8.15PM FMX Kaos Entertainment - Gympie Regional Realty & Wide Bay Motorcycles
9PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Final)
Winners Garden Stage
12PM James Nash Academy of Creative Arts
1PM Zumba
2PM GSHS
3PM Zumba
4PM Sista Lee
5PM Cherry Ripes
6PM ACIM
Gympie Region Council Rodeo Arena
8.30AM Heavy Horse Classes
11AM Cattle Dog Trials
12PM Jenquine - Double Dan Horsemanship
1PM Cattle Dog Trials
2PM Jenquine - Double Dan Horsemanship
3PM Cattle Dog Trials
5PM Cattle Dog Trials
Around the Grounds
8AM Dairy Cattle Judging
8.30AM Pedigree Dog Confirmation Show
9AM GGRP - Gympie Gold Regional Produce; AM USC Education Trail Open - All Day; Luke's Reptile Kingdom Display Opens; RSPCA Display Opens; Rotary Marquee Opens - Kandanga Farm Store & Cleanaway displays; Animal Nursery Open; Cruizey Camel Rides - Animal Nursery; Poultry Pavilion Open; Cage Birds Pavilion Open; Gympie Gold Regional Produce
9.30AM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Breathing Apparatus Display
10AM Tractor Pull; Fruit and Vegetable Open; Vanderfield Cattleman's Bar Open; Historical Machinery Display Open; Woodchop; Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track
10.15AM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Kitchen FireTrailer
11AM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Road Crash Display
12.15PM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Kitchen Fire Trailer
12.30PM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track
1PM IWA Wrestling - The Property Shop; Tractor Pull
1.45PM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Kitchen Fire Trailer
2PM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track
3PM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Breathing Apparatus Display
4PM IWA Wrestling - The Property Shop; Tractor Pull
4PM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Road Crash Display
4.30PM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track
5.15PM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Kitchen Fire Trailer
6PM IWA Wrestling - The Property Shop; Young Farmers Challenge and Finals