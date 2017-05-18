23°
Friday at the Show: what's on?

scott kovacevic
| 18th May 2017 5:30 PM
Jade Godfrey filling up the slushies for the Gympie Show, which enters day two tomorrow.
Jade Godfrey filling up the slushies for the Gympie Show, which enters day two tomorrow. Renee Albrecht

DAY two of the Gympie Show commences tomorrow, and here's when you can all of today's excitement.

(Please note all performance times are approximate only, and subject to change without notice.)

USC Pavilion

9AM Joyology

10AM GTA - 150 years of Gympie

11AM Mini Pageant

1PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie

2PM Grand Parade - Stage Closed

3PM GGRP - Matt Golinski

4PM GSHS - Solo/Duo

5PM AICM

6PM GTA - 150 years of Gympie

7PM Fashion Parade - Brought to you by Deb's Country Outfitters & Intimo

8PM Joyology

Jane Cleand is one of the Volunteers who put the Lego display in the Pavilion at the Gympie Show.
Jane Cleand is one of the Volunteers who put the Lego display in the Pavilion at the Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

Saddle World Main Arena

From 7:30AM Qld Show Jumping Championships - 115cm Height Class

8AM Hack Class

10AM Qld Show Jumping Championships - 125Cm Height Class

2PM 5th Lighthorse Display

2.30PM Grand Parade; James Nash State High School - Acapella Choir - National Anthem

3PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)

3.30PM Qld Show Jumping Championships - Topsy Bath Memorial - 140+ Height Class

5PM Dog High Jump

5.30PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)

5.45PM Jenquine Double Dan Horsemanship

6.15PM FMX Kaos Entertainment - Wide Bay Motorcycles & Gympie Regional Realty

7PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Trotting Heat)

7.15PM Muster Ambassador - Travis Collins

8PM Fireworks - Tom Grady Guess the last Colour

8.15PM FMX Kaos Entertainment - Gympie Regional Realty & Wide Bay Motorcycles

9PM Cooloola Milk Harness Racing Cup (Final)

Winners Garden Stage

12PM James Nash Academy of Creative Arts

1PM Zumba

2PM GSHS

3PM Zumba

4PM Sista Lee

5PM Cherry Ripes

6PM ACIM

Volunteer Anne Long with the winner of the decorated cakes 13 to 15 years at this years Gympie Show.
Volunteer Anne Long with the winner of the decorated cakes 13 to 15 years at this years Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

Gympie Region Council Rodeo Arena

8.30AM Heavy Horse Classes

11AM Cattle Dog Trials

12PM Jenquine - Double Dan Horsemanship

1PM Cattle Dog Trials

2PM Jenquine - Double Dan Horsemanship

3PM Cattle Dog Trials

5PM Cattle Dog Trials

Around the Grounds

8AM Dairy Cattle Judging

8.30AM Pedigree Dog Confirmation Show

9AM GGRP - Gympie Gold Regional Produce; AM USC Education Trail Open - All Day; Luke's Reptile Kingdom Display Opens; RSPCA Display Opens; Rotary Marquee Opens - Kandanga Farm Store & Cleanaway displays; Animal Nursery Open; Cruizey Camel Rides - Animal Nursery; Poultry Pavilion Open; Cage Birds Pavilion Open; Gympie Gold Regional Produce

9.30AM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Breathing Apparatus Display

10AM Tractor Pull; Fruit and Vegetable Open; Vanderfield Cattleman's Bar Open; Historical Machinery Display Open; Woodchop; Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track

10.15AM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Kitchen FireTrailer

11AM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Road Crash Display

12.15PM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Kitchen Fire Trailer

12.30PM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track

1PM IWA Wrestling - The Property Shop; Tractor Pull

1.45PM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Kitchen Fire Trailer

2PM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track

3PM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Breathing Apparatus Display

4PM IWA Wrestling - The Property Shop; Tractor Pull

4PM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Road Crash Display

4.30PM Pig Races Noah's Pig Racing - Race Track

5.15PM Fire & Rescue Machinery Alley - Kitchen Fire Trailer

6PM IWA Wrestling - The Property Shop; Young Farmers Challenge and Finals

Gympie Times

Topics:  entertainment gympie show gympie show 2017 whatson

