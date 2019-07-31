Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Victoria are the defending one-day domestic champions.
Victoria are the defending one-day domestic champions.
Cricket

Fresh one-day format headlines domestic shake-up

31st Jul 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Cricket Australia has revamped the domestic one-day format, scrapping the knockout finals system in a competition to be played in three separate blocks.

The limited overs series will start on September 22, be put on hold for the Sheffield Shield which starts on October 10, then resume in two more blocks in late October and mid-November.

The shift follows past years when the limited overs competition has been played in a single block at the start of the summer with most matches in Sydney. This season, the competition will feature games at venues including the MCG, SCG and WACA Ground.

"The key priorities were to play matches in more than one block, have them played on bigger grounds, ideally at our major venues, and play some more matches overall," Cricket Australia's head of cricket operations Peter Roach said in a statement.

"We believe we have been able to meet these priorities.

"From a timing point of view, we need to ensure that we play matches at times of the season to best present and prepare our players for international cricket."

The domestic one-day final will be on November 26 with the program allowing more international players to feature.

 

The format has also been changed with the scrapping of last season's knockout stage featuring all six states.

This year, the top two teams will meet in the final, hosted by the top-ranked team, after each state plays seven group games.

In the Sheffield Shield, each state will again play six games from the October 10 opener. The final will start on March 27.

"We have tried to schedule Sheffield Shield games most effectively around the Test matches," Roach said.

Australia will play five home Tests this summer, against Pakistan (from November 21 and November 29) and New Zealand (from December 12, December 26 and January 3).

More Stories

cricket australia
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Accused Bruce Hwy carjacker, amputee, wakes to 26 charges

    premium_icon Accused Bruce Hwy carjacker, amputee, wakes to 26 charges

    Crime The man accused of leading police on a massive car chase along the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast is awake in hospital and faces a string of charges.

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:05 AM
    Dangerous Gympie driver re-offended on parole release date

    premium_icon Dangerous Gympie driver re-offended on parole release date

    News The 22-year-old faced court again this week on 16 charges.

    • 31st Jul 2019 8:52 AM
    39 Gympie roads to be upgraded, repaired in the next 14 days

    premium_icon 39 Gympie roads to be upgraded, repaired in the next 14 days

    News Busy fortnight of town and rural road maintenance, construction

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:45 AM
    VOTE NOW: One of these agents will be Gympie's best realtor

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: One of these agents will be Gympie's best realtor

    News Voting is only open for a short time to decide Gympie's best agent